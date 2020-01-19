Just call them Meghan and Harry

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have officially said thank you and goodbye to their royal titles.

As a British monarch, Meghan Markle has given up her title as HRH for almost two years and will be officially known as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Although her husband Harry remains a prince, he will be known as Harry, Duke of Sussex.

Details of their decision to resign from royal duties have been carefully spelled out in the past two weeks, including yesterday’s official statements from The Queen and Buckingham Palace. However, it is clear that criticism from the British public about Meghan’s biracial background prompted her departure.

In July last year, British writer Kelechi Okafor wrote a comment on the public disapproval Meghan received in the September issue of British Vogue: “What is shown here is an aversion to Meghan for her biracial heritage. She gets more criticism because her blackness is not something that can be ignored, because her mother is very black and is very much noticed in public. “

BERKSHIRE, ENGLAND – MAY 18: Meghan Markle and her mother Doria Ragland arrive at the Cliveden House Hotel on the Cliveden Estate of the National Trust to spend the night before their wedding to Prince Harry on May 18, 2018 in Berkshire, England , (Photo by Steve Parsons – Pool / Getty Images)

Of course, this is one of many examples of racist control Meghan has experienced since going public with her and Harry’s relationship in 2016.

In an ITV video interview last October, Meghan emotionally confessed that it is difficult to adapt to life in Britain, especially under the hard eyes of British tabloids. Holding the tears visibly, she said, “It’s hard … I never thought it would be easy, but I thought it was fair and that’s the hardest part to reconcile.”

As the news of Meghan and Harry’s separation from the monarchy reverberates around the world, the details of their new life outside of the royal headlights are slowing down. As announced earlier this month on their website, the couple will divide their time between the UK and North America, “reshaping and expanding access to their work through the specialist media” and founding a nonprofit organization to “drive the solutions that the world has urgently needed. “

