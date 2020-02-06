Just because I am Chinese does not mean that I have a corona virus

British Asian people living in the UK have reported being abused verbally via coronavirus (Photo: Getty)

More and more British Chinese people have racially abused since the corona virus outbreak.

Many have been avoided and some have even attacked in public, including being told ‘go back to your own country’ while shopping in the supermarket.

Dr. Cherie Wong, 34, who lives in London, told Metro.co.uk that in recent weeks she has had to deal with racism in public transport by people who cover their faces as soon as she gets in.

The doctor, who was born in Hong Kong but has been living in the UK since 2003 and has obtained UK citizenship, said she has not been to Hong Kong or China for months – and she has not even left the UK.

Despite this, she said: “I have experienced some cases of racist behavior in public transport because coronavirus has been associated with China.

“Passengers on Southeastern trains, as well as the metro, immediately covered their nose and mouth with scarves or other items of clothing when I walked past them or near them.

“They then reveal faces when they or I stand up for our stops.”

She said that her other British Chinese friends who also live in the capital are being avoided on the street.

“We have noticed that people avoid us on the street when they walk by,” she added.

Angela Hui recently wrote to Metro.co.uk about her own experience with public transportation, where a man next to whom she was sitting immediately got up and mumbled, “Errrr, coronavirus.”

Dr. Wong said that the racism she felt has not been blatant, but has become increasingly noticeable.

The subtle nature of racism has made it difficult for her and other British Asians to feel able to challenge it.

Similar cases of racism and xenophobia, ranging from verbal abuse to physical attacks, have been reported in the UK.

MiMi Aye, a Burmese food writer from London, posted pictures of a trip on the Victoria’s Line of the Tube on Tuesday during rush hour, in which people showed that they would rather stand than sit next to her.

She told PA: “I went to the Victoria line in Highbury and Islington and was on my way to Oxford Circus. Platform was full, car was full. I noticed that no one sat on either side of me and I thought, “Huh, that’s weird.”

“People around me looked very uncomfortable and would not attract my attention.

“I’m not going to say that it was certainly because of racism. Because I usually never know what happens. “

While the Anglo-Chinese comedian Ken Cheng summed up the experience for many when he tweeted: “Less than 0.001% of the Chinese have corona virus, but more than 99.999% have already experienced coronarism.”

Reports of such discriminatory behavior have been heard worldwide, with Asian Twitter users returning to racist stereotypes in France with the hashtag #JeNeSuisPasUnVirus – “I am not a virus”.

In some cases, racism has become violent.

A group of Chinese tourists in Venice recently reported being spit while a Chinese postgraduate student was reportedly being pushed in Sheffield for wearing a face mask.

As writer Angela Hui put it: “Coronavirus does not give you a free pass to be rude and openly racist to others.

“Please take some empathy and consideration.

“The coronavirus is not the only disease that spreads, the disease of intolerance and hatred is just as deadly.”