Jussie Smollett indicted by special prosecutor

CHICAGO (WGN-TV) – Actor Jussie Smollett has been indicted by special prosecutor Dan Webb.

Smollett is reported to have claimed he was the target of a hateful attack in Streeterville.

WGN has confirmed that he has been charged in six cases, including misconduct.

No warrant has been issued. It is due in court on February 24.

The prosecutor accused Smollett in February 2019 of staging the incident in 16 disorderly cases. However, the charge was dropped a month later with little explanation, which angered city officials and the police.

Smollett told the police that he went home early on January 29, 2019, when two masked men approached him, racist and homophobic insults, slapped him, and put a noose around his neck before escaping. He said his attackers, at least one of whom was white, told him he was in “MAGA Land” – a reference to President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan “Make America Great Again”.

A few weeks later, the authorities said Smollett had paid two black friends $ 3,500 to carry out the attack because he was unhappy with his actor salary for Empire and wanted to promote his career.

Sheila O’Brien, a former appellate judge, applied for a special prosecutor, and Toomin surprisingly decided in June that such a decision was warranted.

Toomin appointed Webb in August.

