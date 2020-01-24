Jurgen Klopp rules out pressure while Liverpool ensures a narrow victory over Wolves

Jurgen Klopp ruled out any pressure when the runaway leader Liverpool moved one step closer to the Premier League title.

Roberto Firmino’s last blow moved the elected champion with 16 points ahead at the top after a 2-1 victory at Wolves.

It came after Alisson made sure to extend his undefeated career in the league to 40 games with vital saves from Adama Traore and Raúl Jiménez.

Jimenez had previously raised the level of the Wolves in the second half after Jordan Henderson’s first game.

Liverpool is approaching a first title in 30 years, but Klopp insisted that he is not obsessed with his position.

1/22 Rui Patricio – 7

fake images

2/22 Leander Dendoncker – 7

fake images

3/22 Conor Coady – 6

AFP through Getty Images

4/22 Romain Saiss – 6

AFP through Getty Images

5/22 Matt Doherty – 7

Liverpool FC through Getty Images

22/6 Ruben Neves – 7

Liverpool FC through Getty Images

7/22 Joao Moutinho – 6

Liverpool FC through Getty Images

8/22 Jonny – 6

fake images

09/22 Pedro Neto – 6

fake images

10/22 Adama Traore – 8

fake images

11/22 Raúl Jiménez – 8

fake images

12/22 Alisson Becker – 7

fake images

13/22 Trent Alexander-Arnold – 7

Liverpool FC through Getty Images

14/22 Joe Gómez – 6

fake images

15/22 Virgil van Dijk – 6

fake images

16/22 Andy Robertson – 5

Liverpool FC through Getty Images

17/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 6

AFP through Getty Images

18/22 Jordan Henderson – 7

Liverpool FC through Getty Images

19/22 Georginio Wijnaldum – 6

fake images

20/22 Mohamed Salah – 7

Liverpool FC through Getty Images

21/22 Roberto Firmino – 7

Liverpool FC through Getty Images

22/22 Sadio Mane – 6

Liverpool FC through Getty Images

Klopp said: “I don’t think about it, I had to ask exactly about the amount of points, that’s the truth, I really forgot it in the week.

“I didn’t think about it, I know we play Sunday at Shrewsbury (in the FA Cup), I know we play Wednesday at West Ham and I know we play Saturday.”

“It’s three games in seven days, which is a lot. We lost Saido Mane (because of a tendon injury) and that’s the pressure I think about. Everything else isn’t pressure.

“We said it before it was a really difficult game, the Wolves are doing incredibly well, they are very different from everything else you face.”

Liverpool will travel to West Ham next week for their game in hand and the victory would take them 19 points away from Manchester City after snatching Molineux’s points.

“They scored a super goal and had a great chance to save Ali,” Klopp added.

“We have scored our wonderful goal after a set-set, but not a second or a third means that everything is open and then it gets intense.

“We had opportunities, Mo (Salah) and Bobby in front of the goalkeeper and then a Bobby fool, it was a super goal.”

“This ball can go wide and we know the sound of that. That we have different options to score gives us the opportunity to stay in the game. “

