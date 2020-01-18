Jurgen Klopp: It's strange that Liverpool play a defensive Manchester United

Jurgen Klopp believes that Liverpool’s meetings with Manchester United by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are not “games you can imagine” among English football giants due to the “strange” obstructive approach of the opposition.

Rivals renew hostilities in Anfield on Sunday with league leaders who have only lost points this season in the reverse meeting at Old Trafford, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

After that October game, Klopp said: “It’s a fact that when we come here, last year, this year, the previous year, they just defend themselves.”

And during his pre-game press conference on Friday, he reiterated that point.

“I don’t know 100 percent about the results, but I know about the games and they weren’t games as one could imagine when United plays against Liverpool,” said the German.

Paulo Gazzaniga – 7



Japhet Tanganga – 7



Toby Alderweireld – 6



Davinson Sanchez – 6



Danny Rose – 5



Serge Aurier – 7



Christian Eriksen – 6



Harry Winks – 6



Son of Heung-Min – 6



Lucas Moura – 7



Dele Alli – 6



Alisson Becker – 7



Trent Alexander-Arnold – 7



Joe Gómez – 6



Virgil van Dijk – 8



Andrew Robertson – 6



Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 5



Jordan Henderson – 6



Georginio Wijnaldum – 5



Mohamed Salah – 7



Roberto Firmino – 8



Sadio Mane – 7



“It’s not about how the games have been in the past. There have been good times for Liverpool, good times for Man United and there was always a clear favorite and things like this, but both teams try to win it.

“I think that in the last two years the games away from home were especially strange from that point of view. I said it after the game and Ole also faced that, and I said: ‘United only defended today.’

“I don’t know exactly if I said it, but it’s probably true because I felt it at that time.

“It’s strange when you play against a high quality team and what remains United, and they play the way they play.” That makes life really difficult. “

Klopp has not yet defeated United under Solskjaer’s charge in two attempts, and also retired last season.

He will face his ingenuity against the Norwegian in Anfield for the first time this weekend and expects visitors to have his quick breaks.

“Counterattacks are the highest level in the world,” said the Liverpool coach.

“I don’t say just fight back, but it’s the most important thing you should do. If people want to see that as criticism, I can’t change that.

“But it is only a description of the situation and that, of course, makes life difficult for us. If it is an open game, then play football: here there is space, there is space, things like this. But that’s the way it is.

Solskjaer ruled out Klopp’s analysis, choosing to see it as a compliment rather than a criticism.

“I don’t think it’s an accusation,” he said during his own briefing on Friday. “I take it as a compliment that we have defended so well that they have not really created opportunities against us.”

“When the opposition manager is frustrated, it is a good sign for you as a manager: that our boys have done well.”

.