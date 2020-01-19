Jurgen Klopp hits Manchester United after Liverpool's victory

Klopp pointed to United (Image: AMA / Getty)

Jurgen Klopp pointed to a not-so-subtle dig at Manchester United after sending the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer team to Anfield, saying they didn’t try to play football “too often” and instead were too focused on “bothering” their equipment.

The goals of Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah saw that the unbeaten team of Klopp had 16 points of advantage in the top of the Premier League, with a game in hand over their rivals, and most believe that the race for the title is fully sewn.

Klopp, although he did not get carried away by the title won, was delighted with the performance of his troops against his bitter rivals, but could not resist an excavation in Solskjaer’s team because of his lack of ambition.

“What a performance against an opponent with the quality of United and the configuration of United,” Klopp told Sky Sports.

‘Ole will say the same, they wanted to bother us, distract our game, defend and counterattack. They had moments when they played football, but not too often; at other times it was difficult to create opportunities, but the way we created the opportunities was exceptional. “

Klopp added: “Nothing has changed, we have the same situation plus three points,” he added, pouring cold water over the local fans shouting “we will win the league.”

‘I will tell you immediately the moment if it feels different, at the moment it does not.

‘I have no idea if they’ll catch us or not, I don’t care. First, it is the Premier League.

Play We play Wolves on Thursday, it is our next exceptional challenge. I don’t have enough space in my brain to contemplate otherwise. “

