Jurgen Klopp has described the change of the African Cup of Nations to January as a “catastrophe” for Liverpool, which will have to cede the services of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita mid-season.

The 2021 tournament was scheduled for June and July, reflecting the 2019 edition, but has returned to the original moment.

The decision has been attributed to “unfavorable” weather conditions in the host country Cameroon during those months.

Klopp highlighted some problems with reprogramming, in particular the impact it will have on a club’s campaign, how it will affect the recruitment of African players and increase physical demands on them.

He also addressed the general problems with tight matches at club and international level, which puts an unrealistic expectation for soccer players to continue delivering at an elite level without having adequate recovery time.

1/33 AFCON 2021

All Premier League players who could participate in next year’s tournament.

Getty

2/33 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal / Gabon)

Pennsylvania

3/33 Nicolas Pepe (Arsenal / Ivory Coast)

Arsenal FC through Getty Images

4/33 Ahmed Elmohamady (Aston Villa / Egypt)

fake images

5/33 Jonathan Kodija (Aston Villa / Ivory Coast)

fake images

6/33 Trezeguet (Villa Aston / Egypt)

fake images

7/33 Leon Balogun (Brighton / Nigeria)

Action images through Reuters

8/33 Yves Bissouma (Brighton / Mali)

fake images

9/33 Gaeten Bong (Brighton / Cameroon)

fake images

10/33 Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace / Ghana)

fake images

11/33 Cheikhou Kouyate (Crystal Palace / Senegal)

AFP through Getty Images

12/33 Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace / Ivory Coast)

fake images

13/33 Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Everton / Ivory Coast)

Jean-Philippe Gbamin of the Everton

AFP / Getty Images

14/33 Alex Iwobi (Everton / Nigeria)

Everton FC through Getty Images

15/33 Daniel Amartey (Leicester / Ghana)

Leicester City through Getty Images

16/33 Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester / Nigeria)

Leicester City FC through Getty Imag

17/33 Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester / Nigeria)

fake images

18/33 Naby Keita (Liverpool / Guinea)

fake images

19/33 Sadio Mane (Liverpool / Senegal

EPA

20/33 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool / Egypt)

fake images

21/33 Riyad Mahrez (City of Man / Algeria)

Manchester City FC through Getty Ima

22/33 Eric Bailly (United Man / Senegal)

Manchester United through Getty Imag

23/33 Christian Atsu (Newcastle / Ghana)

Newcastle United through Getty Image

24/33 Henri Saivet (Newcastle / Senegal)

Newcastle United through Getty Image

25/33 Sofiane Boufal (Southampton / Morocco)

fake images

26/33 Moussa Djenepo (Southampton / Mali)

Southampton FC through Getty Images

27/33 Jan Valery (Southampton / Tunisia)

Action images through Reuters

28/33 Serge Aurier (Tottenham / Ivory Coast)

Pennsylvania

29/33 Victor Wanyama (Tottenham / Kenya)

Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

30/33 Isaac Success (Watford / Nigeria)

fake images

31/33 Ismaila Sarr (Watford / Senegal)

fake images

32/33 Arthur Masuaku (West Ham / RD Congo)

CameraSport through Getty Images

33/33 Romain Saiss (Lobos / Morocco)

Action images through Reuters

“I could not respect the African Cup of Nations more than I do because I like competition,” said Klopp.

“I saw it a lot in the past in my life, a very interesting tournament, the most difficult circumstances many times and the players what they make of it, sensational players.

“But it is an obvious problem that you play a tournament in the middle of the season, although it makes more sense for Africa to play it in our winter when the weather is better for them. I understand.” The only problem is that it is a general problem.

“A couple of things that are not right. One thing is that FIFA plans a tournament in the summer of 2021 (the extended Club World Cup), I think a week later the African Cup of Nations would have started, or maybe two weeks later.

“Then, another tournament for many world class players. I mentioned that in the past. I’m not sure if that was part of the decision when they thought: “It’s okay, it doesn’t make sense to play it after that tournament, it makes sense to play it in winter, or the weather was the real reason.”

“It means another tournament, there are too many tournaments yet. That’s one thing.

“The other thing is that it doesn’t help African players. We won’t sell Sadio, Mo or Naby now because they have a tournament in January and February, of course not, but if you have to make the decision to bring a player, it’s huge because before the season you know four weeks you don’t have them.

“That is a normal process and as a club you have to think about these things. It doesn’t help the players, sure. But these decisions are made without asking the players, without asking the managers, without asking anyone. It’s just a decision. .

“Now they send all these boys in winter again, in the middle of a season to a tournament in different circumstances, and returning from the African Cup of Nations is not easy to drink. But the welfare of the players in which nobody thinks. These are really important things.

“The African Cup of Nations dating back to January is, for us, a catastrophe. On top of that, we have absolutely no power, so if we say “We don’t let it go,” the player is suspended. How is it possible that the company that pays the player cannot decide if the player has to stay or not?

“But I talk here about that and nobody will listen to me. It’s like the biggest waste of time in history. The “Liverpool moan” or whatever, is on its way again. As long as nothing changes, I will say it all the time.

