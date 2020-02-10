Jupitar angry, Zylofon FM experts for choosing Stonebwoys version of “Riddim of the Gods” over his

Musician Jupitar is just not happy that he chose Stonebwoy’s version of JMJ’s betrayed Riddim Of The Gods project from Zylofon FM experts.

On Monday, two songs from the Riddim Of The Gods project were played on the Judgment Board, namely Jupitars Knees and Toes and Stonebwoys “Inna We Lane”.

After all of the show’s experts heard both songs, they chose Stonebwoy’s “Inna We Lane” instead of “Jupitar”. Stonebwoy stayed in context throughout his version and delivered so well, and Jupitar was upset.

Jupitar took on his Twitter page and tweets,

Jupitar continued:

“I keep saying that I don’t have to touch anyone for fame and money or dissolve when I have all the data. Great man. This morning I see this” Jupitar rockfall “and no Bwoy can crash me in Ghana.” and they know, so don’t twist things the way you want. “

