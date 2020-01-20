Juliette Porter from Siesta Key about 'Salty' Robby Hayes, cheating with Alex

“Siesta Key” veteran Juliette Porter started season 3 of the reality show with a new boyfriend: “Bachelorette” alum Robby Hayes, which she met at Stagecoach in April 2019.

But some time during the undoubtedly dramatic summer, captured by MTV cameras, the two broke up and TooFab more or less discovered what went wrong when the former couple came to our studio last week.

It didn’t seem by chance that they chose co-star Madisson Hausburg sits between them. Perceptible from the start, the tension only seemed to intensify when we mentioned that online fans seemed to think that Juliette was the dump truck and that Robby was the ‘salty’ dumpee.

“I’m not salty,” said Robby, who met Juliette, “probably not salty anymore.”

“More,” Robby repeated. “She would like to let you know that maybe I was salty.”

“You were salty!” Porter insisted, as Hayes added: “Because you did it wrong, but that is what [viewers] will see happen.”

“You did it wrong!” she shot back. “You have responded to a fan.” Perhaps admitted to the feeling of his ex about this, Robby admitted, “It was a mature relationship with an immature breakup.” That seemed like an “honest” explanation for Juliette, who asked to continue to the “next question”.

After their meeting at the music festival in Southern California, the former lovebirds spent two months enjoying their “honeymoon” in Los Angeles. “It was all lucky until, oddly enough, we came back to reality,” explained Juliette. “And then I think everything has caught up with us, but we are here now and we are still friends.”

For some it would be very difficult to do press interviews with your ex, but not for these two! As Porter said: “I have experienced much stranger. We are really good at the uncomfortable!” And Hayes – who literally saw other men go out with the woman he was looking for – agreed.

Despite the allegation, Juliette did not completely close the door to a possible future with Robby, who seemed pleasantly surprised to hear the news. Do you know who might not be as happy as the two would reconcile? Their co-star and Juliette’s ex boyfriend, Alex Kompothecras. According to the reality star, she tried to keep an unpredictable Alex away from Robby as much as possible, but that’s not how Hayes remembers.

“I did them both a favor,” said Juliette and laughed Robby. “I think I was at most events so you could have fun,” he said. “You didn’t tell me not to go to events.”

“Yes, I did,” Porter shot back and asked Hayes to drop back in his chair and walk out a “yes, ma’am.”

Speaking of Alex, he and his new girlfriend, Alyssa, are expecting their first child together! But shortly after they announced the pregnancy on Instagram, Juliette made a statement about the news in one since-deleted Instagram response he said: “Strange how he cheated on her with me a few months ago, but okay.”

Sighing Porter told us: “What really happened was that they were conceived exactly in the week that she discovered that he had cheated her with me. That’s what happened. So it was earlier [she was pregnant]. And they were just dating for a few months at that time. “Although Madisson felt that the timeline was” a little unclear, “Juliette was convinced that two of their co-stars had done” math. “

Regardless of the potentially hazy sequence of events, Porter said she regrets disclosing the information, “but it’s not like I’m making up lies.”

“That was a huge slap in my face because we broke up in the same year when he had hit another girl,” she explained. “Not that he meant – whatever he meant – but it was also a slap in the face. So I regret it, but [viewers] will find out anyway!”

Juliette said that neither Alex nor Alyssa reached out to her about the comment, and added: “I asked my friends if I should apologize, and they said it didn’t make sense, so I didn’t do it. Like I already said, it will reach them one way or another. Band-Aid is now scammed! “

See what Madisson had to say about her parents’ reaction to her former producer who became her boyfriend in the video above!

“Siesta Key” will be broadcast on Tuesday at 8 p.m. on MTV.

