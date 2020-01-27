Julie Durda cheers the Niners then and now

MIAMI – We all know and love meteorologist Julie Durda every morning in Local 10 News. Before she was in front of the green screen, however, gold was Julie’s color.

That’s right, our own Julie was born and raised in Northern California, and there was no doubt which team she would cheer for.

“You can either be a Raider or you were a Niner fan,” Julie recalls growing up in Orangevale. “My family, born and raised in Niners. Diehard.”

“My parents, my grandparents, their grandparents. They understand everything.”

Every week during the season, Julie’s father took her and her brother to watch the Niners practice. and after a picture with the Jerry Rice A dream was born after training.

“After training, I said I wanted to be a 49er cheerleader,” said Julie.

First problem, she was only 8! The second problem occurred 10 years later when she was finally allowed to try it out.

“I go to a high school full of a hundred beautiful women,” Julie recalls. “And boy, I wanted to turn around and go out because I said to myself,” What am I doing here? “

Julie shouldn’t have worried because this gold rush fairy tale came true.

“The moment she called I said,” You’re kidding, right? “Said Julie about the day she found out that she had formed the team.

Now our girl Durda was just humble because for the next 2 years in the early 2000s she stepped on a large pom-pom on the sidelines of the 49ers.

“I never thought I could do it, let alone have the courage to do it,” says Julie. “And I did it.”

Julie shone on another stage after two years, but her Niners roots still live here in Dolphins Country.

“My son loves the Niners, but my husband likes the Jets,” says Julie. “Maybe we shouldn’t show any of it because maybe Dolphins fans are really mad at me for both reasons!”

Durda needn’t worry. We love her no matter that she bleeds red and gold instead of aqua and orange. She still shines as brightly as she did when she had the experience of her life.

“I was able to go to Osaka, Japan. I have been able to go to Hawaii several times. I could be part of cover pages, magazines and calendars. “

“I’m Julie Durda, I’m from Orangevale, California!” Says Julie now. “This is like a cow town where I was born and grew up! This is usually not the case! It was really one of the ways that gave me the stepping stone to where I am now.”

