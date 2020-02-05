Julie Bowen is planning to skip the modern family crying party

ABC

Julie Bowen has been crying about the end of Modern Family – just don’t expect her to do it at the right time.

“I’ve been crying quite a bit, but it’s falling out of the sky. When someone wants me to cry about it, I can’t,” Bowen said Ellen DeGeneres at the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

But she already has plans for the last day of photography.

“I certainly did the walking around and said to people,” I love you, working together was great, but come the last day I’m out of here. I’m leaving. I’m not hanging out for the crying party. I imagine it’s going to look like a big amoeba of crying, just hugging people and crying. I can’t do it, “Bowen said.

Why not?

“Because I’m not such a person,” Bowen laughed. “I just have to cry.”

Bowen’s TV husband Ty Burrell said the cast’s first table was “fairly emotional.”

“But I still feel that we will only really feel it as we get closer to the end,” Burrell told the press during the Television Critics Association 2019’s summer press trip. “I think we all feel so grateful now for the time we have had, for the 11 years that we have all made such a special ride that it does not yet feel the end, if I think the end will be difficult – really difficult. “

Sarah Hyland told E! News at the SAG Awards the cast had three more episodes to shoot and one person in particular took it hard.

“Jessica, who does my hair, can’t stop crying. I love you, Jess!” Hyland laughed. “We’re ending at the end of February, so we have a whole month, it’s fine. We have time.”

Modern Family broadcast on Wednesday, 9 p.m. on ABC.