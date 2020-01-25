The world elite and highly complex team met at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland this week to discuss how they can become good capitalists and to dance with the celebrity personality.

Hough screeched like a banshee who underwent exorcism while undergoing Dr.’s energy treatment. John Amaral received a Goop-recognized energy practitioner who – predictably – can be seen on Gwyneth Paltrow’s new Netflix show, the Goop Laboratory.

“There is always a huge loss of energy and a sense of relief, liberation and freedom,” said Amaral in the viral video when Hough screeched and writhed. He ran his hand over her spine and leaned on her buttocks before making a pulling motion. “Emotions can express themselves when the system moves, when energy is stored and bound in the muscles and begins to dissolve.

He continued: “And if we really have the freedom to express and let through energy that is bound in our bodies, this woman is like an incredible dancer, actress, a just person, and she has practiced just allowing things through Move. But things are still shaking. Hough groaned and winced.

“Most people – especially in Davos, in this area – wouldn’t hear that,” said Amaral. “You know what? You would have physical pain and build tension in your body. So we made it easier to release that energy. “

The general response was mostly “what the hell?” But Derek Hough, Julianne’s brother, bravely defended himself in the video’s Instagram comments and wrote: “This stuff looks crazy and crazy, but plunges into understanding pure energy is a pretty wild experience. Maybe ahead of its time, but it’s worth being open. ”

Energy healing is not new and many feel very strong about more spiritual variants like Reiki. While some people see sheer disappointment – there is no scientific evidence that Reiki or other forms of energy healing can effectively relieve pain, anxiety, or depression – others see sheer relief. But given the financially strong audience, goop co-branding, and drama, it’s hard not to see and laugh this video of Hough. It is literally a video of an Instagram-influenced doctor who pulls bad energy out of a Julianne Hough butt.

I have seen plays like preachers pat on the forehead of their congregation, who, overwhelmed by the power of the Lord, speak in tongues and pass out only to come comfortably: dusting off their skirts, bringing back their large church hat. shortly before the start of the main sermon. It feels like the Hollywood version with green juice, with a lot less God and a lot more mindfulness.