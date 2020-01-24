Julianne Hough's Bizarre Energy Release Video goes Viral

Julianne Hough simply participated in an energy-purifying exercise that made her Instagram followers think she had received an exorcism – or an orgasm – in public.

On Wednesday the “Dancing with the stars” alum participated in the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, together with holistic health guru Dr. John Amaral, who demonstrated to the 31-year-old performer how to release waves of stored emotion through movement.

Images of the exercise were made by podcast host “The Bitch Bible”, Jackie Schimmel Haas, who posted it on Instagram with the caption: “Go tell my children that this is ‘The Exorcist’ …”

“I thought the same thing the first time I saw it!” Hough admitted in a comment.

In the first video below, watch her worm-like dance movement followed by a piercing scream and what looks like an explosion of pleasure. In the second, see how she “takes” and “throws” the negative energy as she stomps on her feet and pushes her hips.

“I feel so much more liberated on the inside that I can speak my truth clearly, stand in my power and not feel overtaken by emotion, my mind, and I feel free within myself to just be,” said the actress before the demonstration, according to Weekly. “Our body is our vessel to hold our energy, and that is the most prominent thing we can take care of.”

On Instagram, Hough added that she “had a great time in Davos about how we change from the inside out and from the inside out, that we have a more sustainable outcome for the world around us.”

And her brother Derek Hough, seems to agree.

In a reaction to Jackie’s post – along with some other more confused celebrities – Derek wrote: “This stuff looks (crazy), but diving in with the concept of pure energy is a pretty wild experience. Maybe time is ahead but worth the effort worth an open mind. “

“Vanderpump rules” stars Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney were dumbfounded and wrote “What in the actual …” and “Wut?” (respectively), because comedian Heather McMahan was convinced 45 times after watching the video that it was in fact “a demon coming out of her butt hole”.

Although his practices may seem strange, Hough is not the only star who follows the ways of Dr. Amaral trusts.

The fifth episode of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Netflix docu series, “The Goop Lab”, is all about the chiropractor / energy healer. Hough, who swears by his treatments, also appears in the episode.

Paltrow had a one-to-one session with Dr. Amaral explained that she was interested in the idea of ​​healing someone’s energy because “I had a caesarean section with my daughter after 3 days of work. It’s not a good story, but the caesarean section is really still – it’s more emotionally painful for me, it doesn’t feel like physical pain – but I still feel like this wound. “

“When our bodies are incised, we don’t think about the energetic areas that we are destroying,” she said. “It’s harder to heal on an energetic level … those interventions have stayed with me and need care.”

Do you have a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

Best Hollywood reunions ever

Instagram

Wild Things Stars Neve Campbell and Denise Richards reunited for Fan event