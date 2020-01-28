Certain varieties of indie-pop never go out of style, and this certainly applies to Julia Bardo’s paradise “I Wanna Feel Love”. The last piece by the artist from Manchester via Italy Phase EP (released March 6 via Wichita) carries the same downcast and melancholic melodic quality shared by past contemporaries like Camera Obscura and Alvvays. If you like these bands, you’re going to love it, and it’s a ringtone endorsement that I support.

“I have a strange relationship with time; I tend to think too much about the future and not enough about the present, to live in the present moment”, explained Bardo to FADER while discussing the video in an e -mail. “In the video, I pretend to be an older version of myself – a more mature woman, almost like a retired 60s movie star, who has waited her whole life for something to happen, that l love is coming. She’s in her beautiful home, which is her temple, where she feels safe and free to be herself. The video is about endless waiting – waiting for something to end, waiting for something starts, waiting for someone to come home, a phone call, for someone who will love me. I spend time at home, I dance, I listen to music to speed up the wait. ”