Juiceboxxx ‘”In The Basement” video is full of punk rock ambivalence

One of the unfortunate truths of life is that following your heart doesn’t guarantee happiness. There are too many external pressures and variables to ensure that, however brave such a path may be, you may not always be sure that all of your decisions were the right ones. Juiceboxxx’s music career – defined by rap albums and punk projects – has taken him through the U.S., including a show at FADER Fort 2018 on SXSW, but his unmatched passion has not yet resulted in similar success.

Juiceboxxx often anticipates this inequality in his music, and his new song “In The Basement” shows the joys and insecurities of a literally underground life. The music video premiering today on The FADER shows Juiceboxxx in a series of perfect punk styles (courtesy of Soren Roi) as he wonders aloud whether life can be “wasted” if it is spent in one place where you really feel alive.

“Straight up,” said Juiceboxxx in an email, “This song is about all the intense baggage that comes with a life that is on the fringes of various” underground music “communities. It could seem absurd, if you’ve never been deep down, but it’s really a lot to work with. All the years we’ve spent rolling around the floor in a pub or warehouse, playing in front of couples and trying to do this in the room realize. ”