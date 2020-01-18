Bunker is now in theaters across India, the film has established communication between the soldier and his family. 100% of the profit is to be paid to AWWA and Bharat Ke Veer.

“Bunker is what we want to say to our families, which we cannot say otherwise. Bunker moved us as he tried to convey his feelings and bridle them to the audience, ”at the beginning of the film’s premiere, he expressed an Army Jawaan on a special project for Army Jawaans in the Films Division. It was attended by 30 Jawaanov from ADGTA in Delhi. Bunker today launched theaters across the country and announced 100% profits to Wife Welfare Association and Bharat Ke Veer. It is an emotional film based on the real emotions of soldiers with their hearts in the right place. The bunker gains hearts, especially with the armed forces, because it is a topic that they are very concerned about. It is a story of wars we know and wars we do not know and which soldiers fight in their minds and at the borders.

100% profit Jugal Raja helped Bunker share with Wife Welfare Association and Bharat Ke Veer

Bunker lies on the other side of the spectrum, where the filmmaker tries to give a simple message to the soldier’s mind and his feelings and desires for his family.

Writer-director Jugal Raja commented: “We expect viewers to understand what soldiers feel. This film is an emotional film and must be seen with the same feelings that Jawani goes through on and off the screen. Bunker is communication between a soldier and his family. What a young army jawaan cannot tell civilians and his family is what Bunker does by making it a cinematic work of art. It is the responsibility of the masses to see and understand the basic ideas of the film. He added: “The film brings an emotional share of the lives of the Army soldiers. It points to the lives of several military officers and displays a biography of the millions of souls serving our country. “

95% of the film was shot in a 12×8 foot Bunker in a record 5 days! Bunker is used here as a metaphor for the soldier’s mind, which is always at odds with the idea of ​​staying out of family and duty to the country, and will certainly give you a feeling of patriotism. 96% of soldiers feel that they are discussing mental health or accepting any mental health problems that have a great stigma. There are approximately 1.4 million soldiers in India and 100 soldiers have committed suicide each year since 2003.

Introduced by Wagging Tail Entertainment, produced by Falcon Pictures Production, and the nationwide edition of Vakoo, Bunker – written and directed by Jugal Raja, starring Released January 17, 2019 starring Abhijeet Singh and Arindita Kalit.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!