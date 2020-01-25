Judiciary: the president of the Court of Appeal, Bulkachuwa in Enugu, greets Ugwuanyi

The President of the Court of Appeal, His Lordship, the Hon. Judge Zainab Adamu Bulkachuwa congratulated Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of the State of Enugu for the considerable progress in his administration, in particular for the repositioning of the State judiciary.

Hon. Judge Bulkachuwa praised her courtesy call by leading some prominent jurists from the various divisions of the Court of Appeal and judges from the country’s High Court to the Government House, Enugu.

It welcomed the remarkable interventions by the administration of the Ugwuanyi government in the state judicial system, in particular the construction in progress of the very first complex of the headquarters of the State Court of Appeal of Enugu, which is over 90% complete.

Bulkachuwa was in Enugu, as an extension of his tour in all divisions of the Court of Appeal of the country, which coincided with the session of the Court of Justice in honor of a former judge of the Court of Appeal , Chinwe Eugenia Iyizoba.

The president of the Court of Appeal, who inspected the site of the state court of appeal complex during the tour, said she was very impressed with the massive project, noting that “the Enugu division of the customary Court of Appeal should have gone back a long time ago ”.

She also congratulated Governor Ugwuanyi for the judges’ district that his administration renovated, among other interventions, saying: “We are very grateful.”

In her speech, Governor Ugwuanyi welcomed “the first woman president of the court of appeal” and other prominent state lawyers, and congratulated her on “good service” as well as on her many accomplishments. power.

The governor noted that his administration, in synergy with the state judiciary, led by the first female chief justice, the Hon. Judge Ngozi Emehelu, who, he said, “has also given momentum and great value to our determined efforts to make the State of Enugu a place where good governance and development thrive ‘rule of law and justice’, continued to reform the justice sector in the state.

Governor Ugwuanyi revealed that his administration had launched the courthouse on several doors and the accelerated procedure of the state of Enugu to improve access to justice for all and make the state more favorable to investment.

He added that the state government was vigorously pursuing the rapid execution of contracts for the transformation of state magistrate infrastructure.

The Governor, who further appreciated the Hon. Justice Bulkachuwa, for the commendable legacies she bequeathed to the bench for posterity, reassured her: “We will not back down in our efforts to ensure that justice is not only served, but also served quickly in an environment conducive to modern infrastructure ”.