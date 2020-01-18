Judges who introduce state money bans on religious schools

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Supreme Court that appears to be more favorable to religious discrimination claims is likely to hear a case that could facilitate the use of public funds to pay for religious education in many countries.

Judges will hear disputes over a Wednesday dispute over a Montana K-12 private scholarship program, which includes donors who are eligible for tax credits of up to $ 150. Proponents of both sides say that the outcome could be of great importance as it could lead to efforts in other states to pass tax money on to religious schools.

Montana is one of the 37 states in their state constitutions that prohibit religious schools from receiving state aid.

In 2015, the legislature created a tax credit for contributions to certain scholarship programs for private education. The state’s highest court had stamped the tax credit as a violation of the constitutional ban. The scholarships can be awarded at both secular and religious schools, but almost all recipients attend religious schools.

Kendra Espinoza from Kalispell, Montana, the main plaintiff in the Supreme Court case, said the decision of the state court was equivalent to discrimination against her religious freedom. “They canceled the entire program so that no one could use the money to send their children to a religious school,” said Espinoza, whose two daughters attend Stillwater Christian School in Kalispell near Glacier National Park.

She said she couldn’t afford to have her daughters enrolled without financial support from the school, where school fees this year are $ 7,735 for elementary and middle school and $ 8,620 for secondary school. But Espinoza said she had never received any money from the scholarship program and only started the application process at the end of last year.

For Randi Weingarten, President of the American Federation of Teachers, the Montana program is part of a nationwide, conservatively supported campaign against public schools. “This is a trick to withdraw money from public education,” said Weingarten. Teacher unions generally reject school election programs.

According to EdChoice, an organization that promotes school election programs, Montana is one of 18 states that offer tax credits for scholarships. Most have more generous tax credits, and states have developed programs to support private schools or to cover their tuition fees in various ways. Others include vouchers, individual tax credits or deductions, and educational savings accounts.

“These programs are about empowering low-income parents to make the same educational choices that their wealthy peers make every day and choose private schools for their children when public schools don’t work for them,” said Richard Komer of Virginia Law School, which supports school election programs, represents Montana parents before the Supreme Court.

When the Montana Supreme Court reviewed the scholarship program, he found that allowing public funds to go indirectly to religious schools was against the state’s constitution. But instead of maintaining the secular school program, the court rejected it altogether. The judgment of the regional court was put on hold until the decision of the Supreme Court.

The state hoped that the full annulment of the program would prevent the Supreme Court’s review. When Montana asked the Supreme Court to dismiss the case, he said that he could not be forced to offer a scholarship program for private education. The state informed the judges that the decision of the Montana court did not affect students in religious schools as the ruling by the state court canceled the entire program.

At least four judges, who were at least necessary to hear a case, could not be persuaded by this argument. The Trump administration, which is taking steps to facilitate religious organizations ‘access to federal programs, has now joined the case on the parents’ side. Last week, President Donald Trump pledged to protect prayer in public schools to consolidate his evangelical base for the 2020 elections.

Recent Supreme Court rulings, which now include Trump-appointed Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, in favor of religious discrimination claims suggest that the state has a tough struggle. In 2014, the judges allowed family businesses with religious objections to drop the obligation to pay for contraceptives for women who fall under their health insurance plans. In 2017, the court ruled that a church in Missouri was excluded from government grants to provide softer ground for playgrounds.

The Supreme Court has also confirmed some school voucher programs and the state courts have ratified others. However, other state courts have relied on constitutional provisions that prohibit the allocation of public school fees to religious institutions to prevent school election programs.

The language in Montana’s constitution will be attacked on Wednesday in the event of a dispute. Lawyers of the parents and legal entities supporting them argue that anti-Catholic prejudice motivated the adoption of the Montana provision and similar measures in other countries in the late 19th century. They are similar to the Blaine amendment to the US Constitution, proposed in 1875, which would have prohibited the allocation of public school fees to religious institutions.

But Montana and his followers deny that bigotry is behind the state’s adoption of the “no-aid” clause in 1889. In any case, the provision is part of the Montana Constitution, which was passed in 1972 on a state constitutional convention. where one of the delegates who voted for it was a Catholic priest.

It is unfair to call Congress delegates and Montana voters who later ratified the constitution “mere stamps of the bigotry,” the state wrote in its letter to the Supreme Court.

The Stillwater Christian School, like most Montana schools in the scholarship program, is not Catholic.

Espinoza said she chose it for her daughters, now 11 and 14, because “I really wanted a value-based education for them that comes from the Bible because we do it at home.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.