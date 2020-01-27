Judges Allow Enforcement of New Green Card Rule - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

WASHINGTON (AP) – A divided Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration on Monday to introduce policies that link the use of public benefits to whether immigrants could become permanent residents.

The new guideline can deny immigrants green cards for using public services such as Medicaid, food stamps, housing vouchers and other factors.

The judges’ order came in a 5: 4 vote and overturned a decision by the United States Attorney’s Second Appeals Court in New York that had a nationwide impact on politics following lawsuits filed against them.

The court’s four liberal judges, Stephen Breyer, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor, would have prevented the directive from being effective.

Federal appeals courts in San Francisco and Richmond, Virginia had previously overturned court rulings against the directive. An Illinois injunction remains in effect, but applies only to that state.

Lawsuits continue, but immigrants applying for permanent residence permits must now demonstrate that they are not public charges or burdens on the country.

The new directive significantly expands which factors would be considered for this decision. If it is decided that immigrants could potentially open charges at any time in the future, their legal residence could be denied.

Around 544,000 people apply for green cards every year. According to the government, 382,000 are divided into categories that they would subject to the new review.

Immigrants make up a small proportion of those receiving public benefits, as many are not entitled to these benefits due to their immigration status.

In a separate statement, Justice Neil Gorsuch asked his colleagues to deal with the “real problem” of so-called nationwide rulings, which were issued by a single judge and apply everywhere. In this case, his policies could not take effect, although the administration won decisions in two different appellate courts, which affected 14 states.

“What can we be proud of with this art and chaos?” Wrote Gorsuch in a statement that Justice Clarence Thomas joined.

Ken Cuccinelli, Deputy Minister of Internal Security, praised the Supreme Court order. “It is very clear that the US Supreme Court is fed up with these national orders from judges who try to enforce their political preferences instead of enforcing the law,” said Cuccinelli.

