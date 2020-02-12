Judge throws court case over arrest in Kansas City library News

KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) – A federal judge has filed a lawsuit against a former detective who has been sued by a man who was arrested while interviewing a speaker at the Kansas City Public Library in 2016.

Judge Judge Beth Phillips ruled that Brent Parsons, a Kansas City investigator at that time, had probable reason to arrest Jeremy Rothe-Kushel. The judge said that Parsons also had qualified immunity for civil action, the Kansas City Star reported.

Rothe-Kushel, from Lawrence, Kansas, was arrested on May 9, 2016 when he interviewed the Middle East expert and diplomat Dennis Ross. In his court case, Rothe-Kushel claimed that his arrest had violated his right to freedom of expression.

A video of the incident shows how Ross answers one of Rothe-Kushel’s questions. When Rothe-Kushel tries to ask another question, a private security guard grabs his arm, followed by Parsons, who was out of service and worked for a private company at the event.

In her order issued in January, Phillips said that Rothe-Kushel had a fight with Ross after his question was answered and kept talking after a guard told him he was “ready” and another person approached the microphone to ask a question .

When Parsons decided that Rothe-Kushel should be arrested, Rothe-Kushel pushed back and refused to “give up”, police said.

Rothe-Kushel received quotes for violating and opposing or opposing an officer. The quotes were eventually rejected.

On Tuesday, Rothe-Kushel, 41, said he believed he had been arrested and accused of his political views.

“I believe this has to do with the rights of all Americans who are protected under almost the entire first amendment,” he said. “This had to do with speech rights, press rights, assembly rights, even religious conscience rights.”

In her order, the judge said that Rothe-Kushel said that Ross’s “right to ask questions” was not unlimited.

“He couldn’t ask so many questions that other spectators were taken away,” she wrote, “and he had no right to argue with Ambassador Ross.”

Steve Woolfolk, director of public programming for the library, was also arrested when he tried to intervene. He was indicted in the Kansas City Municipal Court and was later found not guilty of obstruction, involvement in an arrest, and the attacking of a police officer.

Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesperson for the Kansas City police, said the department could not comment because the plaintiff could appeal. In earlier statements, the police assisted with the arrests.

