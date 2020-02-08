Judge strikes US enforcement tactics for immigration

SAN DIEGO, California. – A federal judge has banned US immigration authorities from relying on databases that are considered malfunctioning to ask law enforcement authorities to keep people in custody, a setback for the Trump administration that threatens to impede the execution of arrests.

The ruling applies only to the Central District of California, where state legislation already greatly limits the extent to which state and local law enforcement agencies can grant US immigration and customs enforcement requests. But the district includes the ICE Pacific Enforcement Response Center at Laguna Niguel, which makes requests 24 hours a day to law enforcement agencies in 42 states and two US territories.

The ruling, issued Wednesday, even applies if ICE relocated the operation from Laguna Niguel, south of Los Angeles.

American district judge Andre Birotte Jr. in Los Angeles said the databases are unreliable for people who have not yet been deported or are in removal proceedings for an immigration judge. The best way to confirm legal status is through an interview, immigration records or other documents, he wrote.

During the presidency of Barack Obama, immigration authorities drastically increased requests for prisons and prisons to hold people for another 48 hours if they are suspected of being in the country illegally. The practice, which continued under President Donald Trump, often gives immigration authorities time to arrest people before they are released.

The White House has issued a statement stating that an unnamed California judge “issued a legally unfounded and radical order that – if it is not immediately lifted – guarantees the release of innumerable criminal illegal aliens in our communities, giving citizens a large being at risk.’

“This statement undermines the pillars of immigration enforcement and blocks traditional and vital law enforcement cooperation that has been taking place for decades,” the statement said.

ICE said it is reviewing the decision to determine its impact and to decide on any next steps.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California filed the case on behalf of Gerardo Gonzalez, an American citizen detained in 2012 at the Sheriff’s Department of Los Angeles County.

From May 2015 to February 2016, 771, or 6%, of 12,797 requests made by ICE were either for US citizens or people who were not deported, according to data introduced during the trial last year.

The court ruled in September that the databases used by ICE “often contain incomplete data, significant errors or are not designed to provide information that would be used to determine the removability of a person.”

The decision comes when Trump criticizes the state and local governments, including California, which restrict cooperation with immigration authorities, often referred to as “sanctuary” jurisdictions.

Earlier this week, the government said New York state residents were being cut off from “trusted travelers” programs to speed up their return to the country, and blamed a new state law forbidding immigration agents from accessing motor vehicle registers.

Tens of thousands of New Yorkers will be confronted with the inconvenience of slower re-entry due to a law that, according to government officials, endangers public safety. New York state officials and other government critics rejected the Department of Homeland Security’s action as a political stunt.

