Judge signs on custody schedule for Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan

Channing Tatum and ex Jenna Dewan have reportedly completed their guardianship arrangement for daughter Everly, six, after their split.

The former couple has joint custody of Everly, but has drawn up a parenting plan to make things easier due to unpredictable work schedules.

Their divorce was completed in January and at the time it was reported that Channing had enlisted the help of a judge to sort a guardianship roster to ensure that the time with Everly was split equally between both parties.

Changing work schedules had reportedly led to “conflicts” about changes to their parenting schedule. Channing and Jenna have since agreed to use a coordinator of the parenting plan to make minor changes if necessary.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Jenna has custody of Everly from Monday to Wednesday, Channing then has the young from Wednesday to Friday and they alternate weekends.

Holidays, such as Christmas, are said to be varied every year and both Channing and Jenna can take “10 days of exclusive summer holidays” with Everly.

Channing and Jenna broke up after nine years of marriage in April 2018. They married in 2009, three years after the meeting on the set of film, Step Up.

Both have continued since splitting. Jenna is now dating Steve Kazee and the couple are expecting their first child together.

Channing now has a relationship with Jessie J. The couple dated more than a year and split shortly in December, but was reunited just a few weeks later.

And while Jessie is being compared by fans to Channing’s ex Jenna, her Magic Mike star friend didn’t have time for a troll who claimed he looked better with his former wife.

Channing hit back: “Hello Alex, I usually don’t talk like that. But you seem as good of a terribly happy people who hate a thoughtless person as one of them. Why don’t you think seriously about what you do. It is painful and it does not concern me.

“If you can’t be a terrible person on my page and support the infinite and unassailable beauty and woman that Jess is … Please get TF out of here. Nobody wants you here. Especially me. “

And no body is more beautiful and beautiful to look at, but even more like a human than Jess. “





