Judge paves the way for the $ 26.5 billion Sprint bid from T-Mobile | News

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV / AP) – A federal judge has cleared an important avenue for T-Mobile’s acquisition of Sprint of $ 26.5 billion, rejecting claims from more than a dozen states that the deal has reduced competition and higher phone bills.

Although the deal still needs some approvals, T-Mobile expects to close them from 1 April.

Statement by Mayor Overland Park Carl Gerlach on the Sprint & T-Mobile merger:

The merger of T-Mobile and Sprint Corp. gives more power to Overland Park, Johnson County and the metropolis of Kansas City. The American wireless market is evolving rapidly towards the use of 5G and other technological advances. Every day we see people use their mobile devices for personal and business use. I am confident that Overland Park and the Kansas City region can meet the demand for an innovative and knowledgeable workforce today and in the future.

Once that happens, the number of large US wireless companies would shrink from four to three. T-Mobile says the deal would benefit consumers because it is becoming a fiercer competitor to the larger Verizon and AT&T. The deal would also create a new, but smaller, competitor, as Dish, a satellite TV company, promises to build a next-generation 5G mobile network.

A group of advocates-general tried to block the deal and argued that having one telephone company would cost fewer Americans billions of dollars in higher bills. Consumer Reports said the three remaining companies would have fewer incentives to compete on prices and quality.

Judge Victor Marrero in New York said Tuesday that the companies insist that the deal would lower prices and the states insist that the deal would raise prices “essentially cancel each other out.” Instead, he chose to rely on what wireless executives have done in the past and what they want to do in the future in an industry that is changing rapidly.

In recent years, T-Mobile has implemented such customer-friendly changes as the restoration of unlimited data plans. Marrero said he thought T-Mobile executives were credible during the trial and promised to continue to compete aggressively with AT&T and Verizon.

The judge also agreed with the companies that Sprint “had difficulty accessing even water at its best” and would not continue to exist as a national wireless competitor. He also said he was convinced that the US Department of Justice’s deal with Dish, which established the satellite TV provider as a new wireless company, would reduce the threat of competition.

Marrero’s decision comes after the Ministry of Justice has already approved the deal. Another judge still has to approve the arrangement of the dish, a process that is usually simple but has taken longer than expected. A utility board in California must also approve the deal.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, one of the leading attorneys general in the case, said her office was considering an appeal. She said Tuesday’s statement “means a loss for every American who relies on his cell phone for work, takes care of a family member and communicates with friends.”

Gigi Sohn, a fellow at the Georgetown Law Institute for Technology Law & Policy, said that although consumers are often promised benefits of mergers, “what they leave behind every time is company giants” that can raise prices and destroy competition.

Sprint shares jumped $ 3.42, or 71%, to $ 8.22 during midday trading after the ruling came out. T-Mobile shares rose $ 8.64, or 10%, to $ 93.17. Verizon shares fell nearly 3% and AT&T almost 1%.

T-Mobile launched its bid for Sprint in 2018, after it was rejected by regulators from the Obama era. John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile, had seen the election of President Donald Trump and his appointed supervisors as a good opportunity to try again, according to evidence during the trial.

T-Mobile, which promised not to raise prices for three years, repeated earlier arguments that the combined T-Mobile and Sprint could build a better 5G network – a priority for the Trump administration – than any company could do alone.

In his statement, Marrero said that although Sprint and T-Mobile offer 5G service without the combination, their independent networks would be more limited in size and take longer to build.

The deal received a wink from both the Justice Department and the Federal Communications Commission, thanks to an unusual commitment to create a new wireless player in Dish. T-Mobile agreed to sell millions of Sprint’s prepaid customers to Dish. T-Mobile must also rent its network to Dish, while the young rival built his own network. Dish is also needed to build a 5G network in the coming years.

Dish co-founder, Charlie Ergen, said in a statement that the ruling will accelerate its ability to deploy 5G and that its growth as a new competitor will bring “lower prices, more choice and more innovation for consumers”.

The states had said that Dish would certainly not succeed as a wireless company and was much smaller than Sprint, and the resulting wireless market would still be worse for consumers.

Dish has spent more than $ 21 billion over a decade for buying wireless spectrum, the ether for sending data and calls, although Dish has not done much with it. Analysts have long been skeptical as to whether Dish is planning to build its own network or sell the spectrum to others. Now Dish will face $ 2.2 billion in fines if it fails to create a 5G network that serves 70% of the country by 2023.

Some analysts have said that Dish has potential as a viable competitor, but a big question is when. Even if it meets the 2023 deadline set by the government, it will still not reach as many potential customers as Sprint’s current 4G network today.

George Slover, senior policy reporter for consumer reports, said Sprint was an established courier with a track record of ongoing competition, while Dish is an unproven newcomer who needs to completely rebuild his mobile phone network and services.

The Attorney General’s coalition that brought the case was led by New York and California and was accompanied by Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia.

T-Mobile, based in Bellevue, Washington, is owned by the German telecommunications company Deutsche Telekom. Sprint is based in Overland Park, Kansas and is owned by the Japanese SoftBank.

.