Judge decides woman who was about girl she thought was Mexican incompetent for the trial

Clive Police Department.

An Iowa woman who was charged with hate crimes after the police accused her of deliberately persuading a teenage girl who she believed was Mexican, has no jurisdiction to stand trial, a judge ruled Tuesday.

According to KTLA, Nicole Poole [42] is confronted with indictments, including mistreatment of individual rights and attempted murder.

In addition to the deliberate deliberate persuasion of 14-year-old Natalia Miranda in Des Moines on December 9, police say she also intentionally hit a 12-year-old black boy on the same day.

Miranda was admitted to the hospital for two days. Police said Poole told the investigators that she focused on the teenager because the girl is “Mexican.”

The other child also survived the attack.

After the incident, on December 30, a judge ordered an evaluation for the 42-year-old after Poole’s lawyer thought she was incompetent to stand trial.

On Tuesday, the judge issued the verdict and noted that “due to a predominance of evidence that the suspect suffers from a mental disorder that prevents her from appreciating the charges, understanding the proceedings or effectively assisting in her own defense.”

The case has been suspended and the court has since ordered State treatment for Poole, KTLA notes. The case will be reviewed on April 21.

