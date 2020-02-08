Judge decides against Kesha in constant legal battle with Dr. Luke

Kesha Image: Getty

According to New York judge Jennifer Schecter, Kesha’s text messages are for Lady Gaga from 2016, claiming Dr. Luke Katy Perry had raped, defamatory. The verdict comes just a week after Kesha released her fourth studio album, High Road.

The Kesha Legal Team had argued that Dr. Luke (Lukasz Gottwald) was a public figure, and therefore the texts of Kesha could not be considered defamatory in this regard. The judge did not agree.

“Gottwald is certainly not a” general public figure, “says Schecter’s statement:” Although he may be well-known in the music industry, he has once become a household name, or well-known, in the community. ”

Gottwald, who owns two publishing houses and is the producer with the third largest Billboard Hot 100 hit list ever, was named number one hot 100 songwriter of the year and number one producer of the year earlier in 2010. years later he appeared solo on the cover of Billboard, the magazine that awarded him the titles.

He was also known enough to be called “the most successful producer and songwriter” by Advertising Age in 2011. In the same year he was nominated for two Grammies and he was to be nominated for two more in 2014, after he appeared on another magazine cover, The Source, with Juicy J in 2013.

All in all, those accolades and prizes would certainly, if not in themselves then perhaps be considered a collective, make someone in general generally remarkable, but hey, I know what.

In addition to the statement in favor of Dr. Luke regarding the slander accusations, Schecter also ordered that Kesha Dr. Luke paid $ 373,671.88 in interest for late royalties that he claims he owes. The Kesha team had argued that the contract that justified these payments was unconventional and fraudulent.

Although this is not a ruling on the whole case between the two (Schecter made it clear that this was not a provision about whether or not Dr. Luke raped Kesha, the claim that this legal back and fourth began in 2014), it is clearly not the outcome that Kesha’s team was hoping for.

“We disagree with the Court’s rulings. We intend to appeal immediately,” they said in a statement to BBC News.

The remaining lawsuit, to which Schecter has referred, concerns further defamation and breach of contract and will be resolved in a forthcoming lawsuit. Dr. Luke seeks restoration for the “serious damage” that Kesha’s accusations have caused his career.

For what it is worth, since Kesha first came froward in 2014, Dr. Luke produced work for Ne-Yo, Fergie, Pitbull, R. Kelley, Jennifer Lopez, and most recently in 2019 for Kim Petras and Doja Cat.

