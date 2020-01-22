(CNN) – Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido has said he will not enter into a dialogue with Nicolas Maduro despite the contested president’s recent willingness to sit down with his political rival.

“The dictatorship took this opportunity,” Guaido told CNN in an interview on Tuesday.

“We tried to go through a proposal for a very simple solution that was guaranteed for all sectors, a really free presidential election. It was the dictatorship that blocked this opportunity, as has always happened, ”he added, referring to previous attempts to resolve the country’s longstanding political stalemate.

The Venezuelan leader’s self-appointed interim president is on a tour of Europe that violates a travel ban and runs the risk of being arrested as part of another raid against Maduro to meet with foreign leaders.

Guaido met with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday. On Thursday, he will travel to the Davos World Economic Forum in Switzerland, where he would like to meet with US President Donald Trump.

Almost exactly a year since he took over the leadership of Venezuela’s interim government, Guaido has been recognized as the legitimate head of the nation by more than 50 countries. But he has tried to turn this backing into significant gains against the Maduro government’s iron grip.

Despite continuing setbacks, the head of the Venezuelan legislature seems more determined than ever to find a way towards democracy for the country. “We want a transition and we are working towards it … We are not resigned, on the contrary, we are fighting,” said Guaido.

He added: “We demand something simple: fair, free presidential elections.”

The United States was a big supporter of the Guaido struggle and exerted its own pressure on Maduro to resign through oil-heavy sanctions, Venezuela’s economic elixir – but to no avail.

In an interview with the Washington Post earlier this week, Maduro called for direct talks between his government and the United States. But US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States would not negotiate if Maduro was unwilling to resign.

“There has been no demonstration that (Maduro) is ready to allow free and open presidential elections,” said Pompeo in Costa Rica on Tuesday after meeting Guaido in Bogota, Colombia earlier this week.

Last year, talks between Venezuela’s opposition and Maduro’s government, supported by Norway, collapsed and they failed to reach an agreement that paved the way for a new vote.

Guaido admits that “frustration” is changing a year after his takeover attempt, but wiped out Maduro’s claim to be the controlling president.

“He is in control of the disaster and humanitarian emergency, abuse of human rights and corruption. There is currently no electricity, no water, no medication, no vaccines for our children, an inflation rate of 10 million%. What the dictator is talking about “Control over what?” He asked.

Venezuela was similar to war-torn Syria, he said, drawing parallels to his country’s widespread migration crisis and pointing to paramilitary groups operating in the country.

After Guaido has gained little importance through his ongoing humanitarian appeal, he appears to have focused on criminal activity that he claims supports the Maduro regime.

As part of his tour, Guaido plans to urge EU and US leaders to stop buying Venezuelan “blood gold”, which he says it funds Maduro’s regime and the groups loyal to him.

“I think this is an important moment and there is global awareness of what the Venezuelan crisis means when compared to Syria, Myanmar, South Sudan and Yemen,” said Guaido. “The difference is that these countries were at war. We didn’t see the bombs, but we felt the pain. “

