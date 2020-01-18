RRR, another big thing directed by Baahubali SS Rajamouli, connects Jr NTR and Ram Charan for the first time in all these years. Both of their monumental fan bases have joined forces and all are waiting with a curved breath at first sight of the film.

It’s still in the process of filming, but the creators were already throwing surprises. Previously, we heard that they were shooting some action sequences separately, but now it is a reversal.

RRR BREAKING Revealed: Jr NTR, Ram Charan Leads SS Rajamouli Headquarters Will Postpone?

It is said that the film is postponed. It was to be launched on 30 July this year, but reports now postpone until October 2020.

What’s new is that Jr NTR and Ram Charan will meet in the next plan and shoot at high octane scenes. According to an interview published in India today, director of SS Rajamouli revealed: “RRR will be a fictional story about two heroes of real life that takes place before independence. We mount the film on a large scale. A lot of research has been involved in the last 2 years. ‘ “

He added: “We believe audiences and fans will forget that it’s NTR and Ram Charan on screen after their opening scenes and 15 minutes into the movie. They’ll only see their characters. Both characters are strong and balanced. “

Last year it turned out that international actors Olivia Morris, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson will play a leading role in Rajamouli. Stevenson, who is best known for his role as Volstag in Thor, will introduce Scott’s main opponent in RRR.

According to a series of tweets on the official film editing, Doody has already made the first schedule of the film. There will be an essay on the role of Lady Scott.

RRR also plays Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn and is released in 10 Indian languages. It has been confirmed that the budget of the film is estimated at approximately 500 crore Rs.

