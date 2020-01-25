Filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, who is on the success of his latest director Alla Arjun Starrer Al Vaikunthapurramloo, may soon team up with Tollywood Jr.NTR.

According to tollywood.net, the acting and director duo Jr.NTR and Trivikram Srinivas join for the second time as a mass entertainer.

Jr. NTR and Trivikram Srinivas join forces?

If the news is to be believed, Jr. NTR is impressed by the narrative and the director-actor duo begins the project when the star Telugu completes his schedule for the expected adventurer, RRR Rajamouli.

However, the official confirmation of Trivikram’s and Jr.NTR’s cooperation in the film has yet to be confirmed. If everything falls into place, it will be the second time they work together. Trivikram and Jr.NTR previously worked in the 2018 edition of Tollywood’s hit Aravinda Sameth Veer Raghava.

Speaking of RRR Jr.NTR, the actor at Magnum Opus will play the role of freedom fighter Komaram Bheem against British theater actress Olivia Morris.

Rama Charan also has a casting season. Ram in the film will portray the role of revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju. To be faithful to the news, the actor in the film will be seen opposite Bollywood beauty Ali Bhatt. RRR also has Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn in a key role. Only this week, actor Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior joined the star cast of the film.

RRR is scheduled to hit large screens in 10 Indian languages ​​later this year.

