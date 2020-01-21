JP Nadda is preparing for the delicate polls of Delhi; Amit Shah steps down as party leader

Nadda, as number 3 of the party, enjoys the confidence of Prime Minister Modi and Shah and political observers exclude the possibility that he emerges as the third center of power in the dispensation of Modi-Shah.

The biggest challenge for Nadda will be to keep up the pace set by Shah by winning one election after another, until they lose some key states in Congress. Nadda’s immediate task is to deliver Delhi and then Bihar, where the BJP is in power with the ally Nitish Kumar.

A member of Rajya Sabha since 2002 and Minister of Health in the first Modi government, Nadda was three times deputy for Himachal Pradesh and also minister of the state government, although he is from Bihar.

A BA LLB and father of two sons, Nadda was president of Himachal Pra-desh University Students Union in 1983-84, secretary general of BJP Himachal Pradesh in 1990-91, president of All India Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha from 1991 to 1994 and the national secretary general of the BJP since May 2010, before his elevation as president in office.

