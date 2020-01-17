Joycelyn Savage and her interaction with R. Kelly have gained so much attention, and things seem to only get more and more chaotic as the days go by! Recently, Joycelyn and Azriel made headlines after they fired for a blow to Instagram live.

Now, while Azriel is alone and bonding with her family, Joycelyn is recovering from being behind bars, and it is obvious that her family has missed her.

It is unclear whether or not Joycelyn contacted her family, but blood was definitely thicker than water for them! Joycelyn Savage’s younger sister Jai, and her mother, got together after matching tattoos in honor of their loved one!

The tatt, which reads: “Pure Joy ‘is accompanied by a sweet red rose and the smiling faces of Jai and her mother.

“‘Pure Happiness” I am my watchman brothers and sisters. We love you very much!”

Joycelyn Savage’s family had many opportunities to express their love for her and wish her home, but so far, she has not yet responded publicly. The last we heard from Joycelyn, she was happily with R. Kelly, and had no plans to leave.

