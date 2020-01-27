The first time I throw a GROB bus, I am not entirely sure what it is. While it explodes into a satisfying puddle of goo, the exotic creatures around me – my scanner tells me they are Pufferbirds and they “like, love me”: it’s already reciprocal – screams a joyful one, like alien, scream and waddle straight to it. Awed, I just followed them.

Journey to the Savage Planet review

Developer: Typhoon

Typhoon Publisher: 505

505 Platform: Played on PS4 Pro

Played on PS4 Pro Availabilty: From January 28 on PC, Xbox One and PS4

Moments later, their small bodies begin to wring and their cheerful squeaking fades. With the onset of horror, I realize that I thoughtlessly discarded this unspecified food without knowing anything about it – although I am playing a game with the word “primitive” ingrained in the title – I first noticed that it “Ace” was mentioned “in my inventory. However, it is too late for reproaches, isn’t it? These poor creatures are disrupting their last death struggle. I think I am a Pufferbird poison. The Avicide Assassin. Don’t spare me leniency, I will moan while they drag me off the dock.

The convulsion ends in an annoyingly noisy fart and a cloud of blue atoms spills out from under the back of the Pufferbird. His neighbor follows it quickly with his own scream. There is another pair of trousers from the corner of the cave – I hadn’t even seen them – and the weak brightness of untapped atoms is now gently pressing against the dark walls of the cave. I carefully approach them, still on my guard to upset the poultry, and collect my first source – carbon – from the game.

The critters here love you. Good. Most of them.

Of course, not all experiments in Journey to the Savage Planet end up so innocently, but this first meeting sets the template for what will probably be worth a few hours of “ooh, I wonder what happens when I do THIS?”. I spend a lot of time skipping uselessly through the striking areas of planet AR-Y 26, ears pricked for the telling “gloop-gloop” sound that makes me pulsate something gross but edible that is nearby. Other times there will be a soft tinkle to tell me that a rich vein of coveted resources – carbon or aluminum perhaps – is nearby, or a hypnotic musical sting will indicate that a secret is hidden nearby.

The similarities with titles such as No Man’s Sky and The Outer Worlds are numerous, and various mechanical aspects of the gameplay also match those of others, but to be fair to developer Typhoon, Journey to the Savage Planet cultivates its own charm. And oh – it’s so beautiful here! There are steep mountains and snowy vistas and leafy open spaces and icy caves filled with indigo crystals. There are giant mushrooms and erupting lava traps and spherical, explosive shrubs and hallucinogenic trees and plants that shoot fiery lasers at you. Pulsating bags from … well, I really don’t know what they’re made of, but they drop seeds that are trampolines or sticky traps or flowers that are strong enough to withstand a grab rope. The game never tells you anything; it’s up to you to play with the curious items in your inventory and to experiment with the clear, daring world around you.

Over the moon.

Most of the animal life of AR-Y 26 is happy to meet you, while others are not affected by your presence. It poses even fewer problems, which means that you only have to charge your infinite ammunition gun occasionally and remind the bugs that you are not necessarily at peace. Journey to the Savage Planet is not a shooter in the traditional sense, which is probably just as good; the floating firefight and frequent recharging means that intense combat series with harder enemies can be frustrating, especially if you want to defeat a boss or relieve a safe nearby from his precious cargo. So unless I collect very specific resources that are only shed when certain species shake off their mortal wrappers, I prefer to leave the wild.

A lack of meaningful danger means that you can indulge in the whim to ignore your in-game objectives as often as you want. Cooperative partners can float around the way they want, and free to explore different areas that are free of their partner. Regular upgrading of your equipment means there is always a reason to jump into a handy transporter and re-visit old land, using your new tools to unlock areas that were previously inaccessible.

Perhaps most amazing of all, I did not misunderstand this once; despite the dizzying verticality, the cards are sufficiently present and accessible enough to ensure that you are rarely far from your next goal, making backtracking a welcome distraction rather than a chore.

However, most of the time you will spend your time jumping through the fascinating flora and fauna of AR-Y 26 as you look for resources to get your stranded ship going. You work for Kindred Aerospace – the fourth best interstellar exploration company on earth, no less – that had mistakenly assumed that this planet was devoid of intelligent life. The discovery of extraterrestrial architecture suggests otherwise, but it’s up to you to traverse the world, collect samples and data along the way, and find what you need to get home.

Sometimes I encountered a problem. Sometimes the animals from Savage Planet slithered through the area, making it once impossible to rid a key giant of a vault until I left and returned to the area via a transporter. Without a map to help orientate yourself, the waypoint compass system can be a little confusing, and on a few occasions my handy respawn buddy brought me up in the air, bringing me to my death again. No unacceptable offenses, admittedly, and they didn’t happen often enough to harm my experience, but maybe something to keep in mind.

Wild garden.

And it’s funny too; frankly, really comical. I know, I know – humor is in the eyes of the spectator and I’ve already told you about the farts. Beyond that, Journey to the Savage Planet is filled with soft Portal-like self-contempt, often breaking the fourth wall and offering some of the most impressive and entertaining FMV in-game videos and advertisements I’ve ever seen. The AI ​​voice in your ear, EKO, is both informative and charming without ever becoming annoying, but if you suspect you’d rather have a more lonely experience, you can adjust her chatter in the settings.

There are of course missions and goals you must complete and items to unlock and upgrade through the wonders of your 3D printer, plus there are also plenty of collectables (oh, I love collectors!), However, you give too often and you lose the resources you have collected so far and are forced to make a Dark Souls-like dash to retrieve them.

But good grief, something so special is coming loose in this way, free to float and stomp and make my way through this remarkable place, while I put my head in the corners and holes while twisting, admiring the friendly fauna that I pass. I don’t know why EKO wants us to find the fuel and go home. I’m pretty sure I never want to leave.