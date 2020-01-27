Journey to the Savage Planet Review: It's not too wild

Journey to the Savage Planet – explore a huge, colorful world full of life and with many secrets that you can discover with your reliable pistol and your left hand.

Title: Journey to the wild planet

Developer: Typhoon Studios

Publisher: 505 games

platforms: PlayStation 4 (version checked), Xbox One, Windows

Release date: January 28, 2020

This game reminds me a lot of something like No Man’s Sky. But that’s ok. I never really got around to playing this game and felt that it was a little late to attend the party. Even though Journey to the Savage Planet wasn’t inspired by No Man’s Sky, it’s a good substitute for taking care of this itch for a science fiction exploration game.

It is essentially an adventure game. The requirement is that you are part of an aerospace company that deploys you on a distant planet, AR-Y 26, to explore the country and its people and determine whether this place is suitable for human development or not , Here’s the catch: you have very few tools to assert yourself on this unknown planet and have to make do with the environment and the materials you collect everywhere.

The small dedicated team at Typhoon Studios has developed a nice game that is characterized by its quirky and satirical humor. Discover the world presented to you at the beginning of the game through the lens of a rather humorous, self-chosen avatar. I hope everyone else was just as fun, but the one I went with was a dog. In my playthrough, my character would wheeze like a dog when stamina runs out and scream when he gets hurt.

While there are elements of RPGs, FPS or 3D platforms, Journey to the Savage Planet is all about discovering the local fauna and flora. Some of the animals are passive while others are more hostile. Your combat tool is your Nomad Z220X Bolt-Beamer, which is basically a sophisticated battery-powered pistol, regardless of which tool you can use with your left hand or only in close combat.

By default, you usually have this tactical “coarse” bait in your left hand. “Coarse” is this violet gelatinous substance that can taste like over two billion different food flavors and combinations. There is a funny commercial in which the product is shown in the game. With this bait, you can distract the fauna to either scan it or extract additional material from it.

Finally, you’ll find things like bomb grenades (explosive fruits) that blow up cracked cave entrances, caustic bile to melt enemy armor or roadblocks and other materials around the world to help you on your journey. All of these can be used with the left hand. The left mechanic looks funny, but I appreciate it. It’s nice to see what you have visually instead of looking at a small UI icon and possibly using something you didn’t want to use.

The journey to the wild planet really allows you to explore to your heart’s content, with some regular obstacles like the need for certain upgrades to get to new locations. I had previously mentioned that there are different left-hand equipments. At first, you can only pick them up if you find and use them before they expire. As the game progresses, you can keep them in your gear for future use against enemies or for access to secret areas.

You get more goals as you scan more things and make progress in the campaign. This includes finding common and rare materials to improve your equipment at your home base or at the spear. The Javelin is your safe haven and probably the best place to save and exit when your gaming sessions end. You can also check the progress of your adventure, as well as videos from Kindred Aerospace and other data log entries. I mainly chose the 3D printer, which is the game’s workbench.

You are not all alone in AR-Y 26. Your AI companion EKO offers useful insights into the environment and often bizarre comments. Hell, you can even play this game cooperatively. There are no advantages or disadvantages to playing alone or with another person. If someone else was playing with me, it would make the game easier than it already is.

The user interface, mission tracking and upgrade trees are all very simple. You can select a specific destination you want to reach through your Kindex and it will determine the location you need to get to to reach it. If at any point in the game you die, leave all of the materials you have collected in a box near your death zone. It becomes a side mission to find this box to recover all the lost items. The upgrades show you what kind of materials and how much you need to make them, along with any kind of side mission you need to complete to unlock the ability.

Journey to the Savage Planet travels a lot and traces it occasionally. Fortunately, there are key places in the researchable biomes for fast travel teleporters to make the experience a lot less boring. That is also a remarkable quality of the game. It is not boring.

I never had to stop my adventure to look for materials. Killed animals throw off generous amounts of the required craft parts and there is an abundance of ore and mineral deposits along the way. Sometimes the more hostile animals are a nuisance, so you want to dispose of them and take their prey. The only real “trick” of the game is to master challenges and goals to improve your field rank, or to find rare alien alloys to improve your toolkit.

It’s not a big challenge since most hostile animals are not too much of a threat, especially if you lower their attack patterns. I only died five times and they were all due to environmental factors (basically they were my death). After ten hours of play, I managed to complete over 90% of my playthrough. This includes collectibles, secrets and scans. If you are familiar with FPS games and familiar with platform games, this game is a breeze.

It’s more of a casual game, if any, with only slight peaks in difficulty when fighting the bosses (which I want more of). There doesn’t seem to be much replay value for this game (until the DLC comes out) unless you’re aiming for a 100% save file or all achievements / trophies. The game is well polished. The controls responded very well and I rarely noticed any errors in my playthrough. Maybe my expectations were a little different. But the best way I can explain this game is that it’s just “chilled out”.

Journey to the Savage Planet is a game about exploring and changing progress. It’s worth it for those who take it slow or have a knack for adventure. It’s definitely easier, but has a gameplay loop that offers a bit of everything with a keen responsiveness. The parts that really characterize Journey to the Savage Planet don’t last too long.

A copy of this game was provided to App Trigger for this test. All ratings are rated with 0.5 steps out of 10. Click here to learn more about our rating guidelines.