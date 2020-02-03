Journalists walk away after number 10 to impose a selective briefing of Boris Johnson’s Brexit plans

Journalists walked from a briefing on Downing Street about Boris Johnson’s Brexit plans after the prime minister’s communications director tried to limit them to selected publications and broadcasters.

Among those boycotting the briefing were political editor Laura Kuenssberg from the BBC and Robert Peston from ITV.

Labor accused the Prime Minister of adopting the tactics of US President Donald Trump, who regularly excluded reporters whom he considered hostile.

A No. 10 invitation provided a “technical background briefing” on the Prime Minister’s plans to negotiate a Canadian-style free trade agreement with the EU by the end of the year.

But when political correspondents from different points of sale arrived in No. 10, they were asked to give their name and be told to stand in two groups on either side of the hall.

Communications Director Lee Cain then invited those on one side to come in and said on the other to leave.

Asked to explain why Downing Street refused access to some publications – including The Independent – he replied: “We are welcome to tell who we want whenever we want.”

1/20 Great Britain votes to leave the European Union – 23 June 2016

A referendum is being held on Britain’s membership of the European Union. Fifty-two percent of the country votes for departure

AFP via Getty

2/20 David Cameron resigns – 24 June 2016

David Cameron resigns in the morning of the result after leading the campaign for Britain to stay in the EU

Getty

3/20 Theresa May takes the lead – 13 July 2016

Theresa May becomes leader of the conservative party and prime minister and wins the leadership game without opposition after Andrea Leadsom quits

Getty

4/20 Supreme Court decides parliament must vote on Brexit – November 2016 – November 3, 2016

The High Court ruled that the parliament should vote on the activation of Article 50, which would start the Brexit process

5/20 Article 50 activated – 28 March 2017

The prime minister activates article 50 after the parliament endorses the result of the referendum

Getty

6/20 May calls for elections – 18 April 2018

Looking for a mandate for her Brexit plan, May goes to the country

Getty

7/20 May loses majority because Labor surprisingly wins – 8 June 2017

After a disastrous campaign, Theresa May loses her majority in the commons and turns to the DUP for support. The Labor party of Jeremy Corbyn makes a profit after it is predicted that she will lose heavily

AFP / Getty

8/20 Negotiations begin – 19 June 2017

David Davis and Michel Barnier, chief negotiators for the UK and the EU respectively, hold a press conference on the first day of the Brexit negotiations. Soon after the start of negotiations, it becomes clear that the issue of the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic will prove to be a major bottleneck

AFP / Getty

5/20 MPs vote that the withdrawal agreement must be ratified by the parliament – 13 December 2017

The government suffers a defeat in parliament over the EU withdrawal agreement and guarantees that MPs get a “meaningful vote” about the deal

10/20 Boris Johnson resigns as foreign secretary – 11 July 2018

After a summit at Checkers where the prime minister claimed to have received government support for her deal, Boris Johnson resigns as foreign minister together with David Davis, the Brexit secretary

Reuters

11/20 Draft cancellation agreement – 15 November 2018

The draft revocation agreement regulates the divorce law of Great Britain, guarantees the rights of EU citizens living in the UK and vice versa and includes a political declaration obliging both parties to frictionless trade in goods and cooperation on security matters. The deal also includes the backstop, which is an anathema to many brexiteers and Dominic Raab and Esther McVey resign from the cabinet in protest

Getty

12/20 May resigns – 24 May 2019

Theresa May resigns after several unsuccessful attempts to force her revocation agreement through the commons

Reuters

13/20 Johnson takes over – July 24, 2019

Boris Johnson is elected leader of the conservative party in a landslide victory. He later goes to Buckingham Palace where the Queen invites him to form a government

Getty

14/20 Provisional Parliament – 28 August 2019

Boris Johnson announces parliament for five weeks in the run-up to the agreed departure date of the UK on October 31.

Stephen Morgan MP

15/20 Prorogation declared illegal – 24 September 2019

The High Court ruled that Johnson’s preaching of parliament is “illegal” after a legal dispute by businesswoman Gina Miller

Getty

16/20 Johnson agrees with Varadkar – October

After a summit in Merseyside, Johnson compromises on the backstop with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar – making Brexiteers’ withdrawal agreement more enjoyable

Getty

17/20 Final Say mars requires second referendum – October 19, 2019

While Parliament approves the Letwin amendment calling on the prime minister to request a further delay from Brexit, protesters take to the streets in the final show of violence for a Final Say referendum

Getty

18/20 Johnson wins 80 majority majority – 12 December 2019

Conservatives win the December elections in a landslide, giving Boris Johnson a large majority to pass his Brexit deal and pursue his domestic agenda

Getty

19/20 Withdrawal of deal passes parliament – December 20, 2019

The withdrawal agreement goes through the commons with a majority of 124

Getty

20/20 EU Parliament supports UK withdrawal agreement – January 29, 2020

Members of the European Parliament overwhelmingly support the ratification of Great Britain’s departure and pave the way for Brexit two days later on 31 January. After the vote, the members join forces and sing Auld Lang Syne

AFP / Getty

All correspondents refused to participate in the event on these terms and left number 10.

Cain refused to say how much taxpayer money was spent on the planned selective briefing, which officials of the civil service, including chief negotiator David Frost, were expected to explain the details of the British attitude in the upcoming discussions.

Shadow culture, media and sports secretary Tracy Brabin said: “Press freedom is a cornerstone of our democracy and journalists must be able to hold the government to account. It is worrying that Boris Johnson seems to resort to tactics imported from Donald Trump to hide from control.

“The future trade agreement with the European Union is a matter of great public interest and importance. Those who gain access to such important information should not be picked by No 10. “

It is not uncommon for politicians and their political special advisers to inform certain publications or journalists about their plans.

But it has long been the convention that briefings from politically neutral officials are held on a strictly non-partisan basis, with publications of all shades of opinion represented to ensure that readers and viewers are kept informed.

Concerns about the No. 10 attempt to exclude selected publications from the briefing were expressed in the House of Commons by Labor Brexit spokesman Paul Blomfield, who said to MPs: “If the government is serious about bringing people together, We must be reassured that they will lead the next negotiation phase in an open and responsible manner, and not by banning journalists from their briefings. “

