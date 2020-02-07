Eddie Howe maintains that Josh King is completely focused on Bournemouth after the collapse of his difficult deadline-day move to Manchester United. United did not reach an agreement with the cherries about a deal for the Norwegian striker King before he received a loan from ex-Watford assassin Odion Ighalo on loan from Shanghai Shenhua.

The Oslo-born king came through the United academy before joining Bournemouth in 2015 after two years at Blackburn. He reached 12 Premier League goals last Premier time and is approaching full fitness after a thigh problem, and Cherries boss Howe has confidence in the 28-year-old’s mindset after that left to United.

“That was a difficult few days for him, but a huge compliment and a huge moment for him to let Manchester United come in and show an interest in him,” Howe said. “But he is very focused on our current position and this club.

“He knows we are fighting in relegation; it is not time for him to focus on himself, he knows that and he is very much a team player. So he looks forward to being fit and contributing to our fight.”

Successive victories at Brighton and Aston Villa have eased Bournemouth’s relegation battle, but Howe continues to demand that his players push to climb the table.

The Cherries will face Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United on Bramall Lane on Sunday, with King and Jack Stacey both potentially fit after thigh injuries. And Howe has no objection to King’s understanding of his situation at the South Coast club.

“I think all players understand how football works and the transfer windows, there is so much to do for players nowadays, especially with the media that are so interested in every detail,” Howe said. “But the players are here, the window is closed and they are very focused on the team, on our situation.

“You cannot think of individual situations when you are in the position we are in, we have to move everyone in the same direction for the benefit of the team. And if we can, we can reassess in the summer.

“Josh has trained this week and is almost coming back. Jack Stacey is also close by, so we have to decide whether or not to involve them, but we are very happy with their progress. “

