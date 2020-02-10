Josh King greets Eddie Howe after the “dream” of Manchester United collapsed

Josh King has admitted that it is a “dream come true” to return to Manchester United at the end of the January transfer period before the move continued, and praised his manager at Bournemouth Eddie Howe for his approach to the situation. .

King, who came from the youth of United and had moved from his native Norway to Manchester as a teenager, was high on the target list of strikers from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the deadline approached, before United finally ended the window with the Nigerian international Odion Ighalo who came on loan for £ 3 million.

“How close it was, I don’t have a complete answer to that. I have to watch what I say, “King told Norwegian broadcaster TV2. “I had some confidence that it was going to happen. And it was a bit sensitive for me, considering that when I was 16 years old I moved to England to achieve my dream and wanted to reach that goal at Manchester United.

“It didn’t work and then I made a choice and left. If you hear that you are connected with United and a bid comes out, the feelings you had as a 16-year-old will come back to you. I don’t know why it didn’t happen. I am a Bournemouth player and I really enjoy it. But it was a dream come true, I won’t lie. “

Howe spoke this week about King’s dedication to the fate of Bournemouth, who are at the foot of the Premier League table in the midst of a tight relegation battle. King came off the bench because they were beaten 2-1 on Sunday by Sheffield United.

“That [transfer] didn’t happen and I’m going to give everything to Bournemouth as long as I’m in this club,” said King. “The coach was absolutely fantastic with me in those days and was very helpful with me. I respect how he behaved with me during the small episode. ”

