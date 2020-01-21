The USA Men’s National Football Team is a goal for every young footballer ..

Jordan Morris is part of a group of 25 who attend the January annual camps at the IMG Academy in Bradenton this year.

Jordan is no stranger to the international scene, making 39 appearances for the US team with 10 goals, but the course to the national team was very different from most.

After the 2014 World Cup, Jordan was a regular call to the US. In 2015, after winning the national championship and player of the year as a junior at Stanford, he would drop out of college for the MLS Seattle Sounders.

Growing up in Seattle, this was a dream come true and what many did not know about the star of their home country would soon come to find out.

Jordan was diagnosed at age 9 with Type 1 diabetes, a disorder that affects more than one and a quarter million Americans.

“For me there is just this little extra that I have to think about and as I said there have been times in the field where I don’t feel quite like myself because my blood sugar is a little too far away so it can be frustrating.”

Jordan has used the national and international scene to help set up the Jordan Morris Foundation.

“The whole goal is to reach out to the kids and to be able to talk to these kids and let them know the message that diabetes can’t keep them from doing what they want to do.” one

Jordan Morris lives his dream, but his presence on the pitch also comes with a powerful message and takes advantage of him.

“If I was able to influence a children’s life and just let them know that they could do whatever they wanted to accomplish, that would make me very happy and proud.”

