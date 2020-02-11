Jonathan’s ex-aide opposes the Buhari government against the release of 1,400 penitent Boko Haram members

Reno Omokri, a former adjutant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, responded on Tuesday to reports that the federal government released some 1,400 Boko Haram members.

Omokri wondered how parents and family members of soldiers and victims killed by Boko Haram will respond to reports that 1,400 insurgents have been released.

According to reports, 1,400 repentant Boko Haram members have been released in tranches since Operation Safe Corridor began.

In response to the report, the former president’s adviser wrote in a series of tweets: “If you release 1400 penitent Boko Haram members back into society without work or business, what do you expect? Yesterday, Boko Haram killed 30 people and stole property in Auno, 24 km from Maiduguri. How do we know that the penitents who committed the attack have not been released?

“This government killed 347 Shiite men, women and children, but they had no problem releasing 1,400” penitent “Boko Haram. @ Google Shuaibu Moni, a released member of Boko Haram who killed countless Nigerians after his release Repentant Boko Haram is dead!

“How will parents, widows, and orphans of fallen soldiers in Nigeria feel when they watch the murder of their sons, husbands, and fathers released by a government that has promised to defeat Boko Haram in 3 months, with a lousy apology that the Boko have regretted Haramites?

“Are there rehabilitation camps for widows and orphans of soldiers who were killed by Boko Haram? No! However, these widows and orphans watch the @ MBuhari administration rehabilitate the Boko Haram members who killed their husband and fathers. 1400 of them. Where is the justice in it “