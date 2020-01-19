Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks Thump Toronto Maple Leafs 6-2

TORONTO – Jonathan Toews scored twice for two assists, Patrick Kane amassed one for 999 career points, and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-2-2 on Saturday.

Dominik Kubalik added two goals and a assist for Chicago (23-20-6), while Drake Caggiula, with a goal and an assist, and Brandon Saad provided the remainder of the offense. Corey Crawford made 31 saves and Erik Gustafsson made two assists.

William Nylander and Alexander Kerfoot answered for Toronto (25-17-7), who seemed to already have a foot in the door with an impending nine-day break, fell from a playoff place in the Eastern Conference .

Frederik Andersen allowed six goals on 34 shots as the Leafs have fallen to 1-3-2 in their last six games after starting 15-4-1 under new head coach Sheldon Keefe. Tyson Barrie has two assists.

Frederik Andersen, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr / The Hockey Writers)

With league-mandated week off and star festivities on the horizon, and tickets in hand to fly to warmer climates, the Leafs were not about to prepare against a hungry opponent looking to secure his fourth consecutive victory.

Caggiula opened the scoring on the first shot of the evening at just 21 seconds, picking up a puck on the end boards and conceding his fifth goal of the season from the side of the net off Andersen.

Toews doubled Chicago’s lead at 5:32 am on a delayed penalty when he bypassed fourth player Adam Brooks and clinched his 13th with Andersen’s five holes.

Nylander had a few chances since the split to bring Toronto back to one, but Crawford was there while the Leafs – still without a pair of defensemen among the first 4 injured Morgan Rielly and Jake Muzzin – finally showed some life.

Chicago Blackhawks goalkeeper Corey Crawford (THE CANADIAN PRESS / AP / Matt Marton)

The push, however, was short-lived as the Blackhawks, who still have two games to go before getting 10 days off, were 3-0 at 11:02 a.m.

Activated off reserve injured after missing his team’s last 12 games with an ankle problem, Saad took a quick pass from Kane on the blue line after Andreas Johnsson returned the puck, and the Chicago winger shot its 12th upstairs as Toronto allowed three or more goals in the first 20 minutes of a game for the fourth time this season.

Nylander had a 25-second comeback in the middle period with his 22nd power play, but Toews pushed Martin Marincin on a passing trick to make it 4-1 just 2:54 later for his 14th.

Timothy Liljegren, who made his NHL debut while the Leafs were dressing seven defensemen, was then caught in the crossfire about whether or not to change, and Kubalik jumped up taking a Toews thread and snatching her 19th at 10:58.

Dominik Kubalik, Chicago Blackhawks (Jess Starr / The Hockey Writers)

Supporters of the Scotiabank Arena gave Andersen a joy from the Bronx in his next save – his 12th out of 17 attempts on goal.

Kerfoot kicked Pierre Engvall for his eighth at 3:17 pm, but Kubalik scored 6-2 just 2:25 after that when the rookie struck a Toews saucer pass in the air just in front of Andersen for its 20th.

Toews, who joked on Saturday morning that he is “almost sick to hear” about Kane’s pursuit of 1,000 points, now has 798 on his side.

Engvall hit the Toronto post four minutes after the start of the third, but that was pretty much all on the side of the house in terms of pushback.

Without a doubt feeling his milestone at hand, Kane had three 1,000-point cracks on a dominant shift in the middle of the period, but Andersen – one of the Leafs’ three stars with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner – closed the door to save a little face on an otherwise miserable night.

Remarks

Chicago beat Toronto 5-4 at the United Center in November. … Kane had his number 88 removed by the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League on Friday. The 31-year-old scored 145 points (62 goals, 83 assists) in a junior season with the club in 2006-07. … The next game for Toronto will be January 27 in Nashville. … Chicago welcomes Winnipeg on Sunday and Florida on Tuesday.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 18, 2020.

___

Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press