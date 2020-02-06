Jonathan Abrams van Raiders calls new stadium ‘the new Death Star’

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sport

The Las Vegas Raiders have a brand new stadium that will be officially opened before the 2020 season, and security Jonathan Abram has come up with a great name for the new location.

Abram said on his podcast with Ian Rapoport: “The new stadium is unreal” and called it “The Death Star, where dreams die.”

The stadium is a great work of art, as you can see here. And calling it the “Death Star” is fitting considering that many in the Black Hole have adopted Darth Vader as a game-day figure in the stands.

The new stadium is likely to become a place “where dreams come to an end.” Whether it is where the Raiders or their opponents see their dreams die, remains to be seen.

The Raiders come from a disappointing campaign in 2019 and are said to want to replace Derek Carr with a six-fold Super Bowl winner. The team can therefore have much more “new” than just the new stadium in 2020. Dream further, Raider Nation!