Jonas Brothers strip back to their under brothers while women perform them in the video 'What A Man Gotta Do'

Perhaps the best thing that can happen to the Jonas Brothers is their Jonas women. Danielle Jonas, Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner are absolutely the best that can happen with their latest music video.

Each of the most iconic films of all time, with each of the brothers going solo with their partner to recreate that cinema magic, was excited by their wives at every turn. And somehow, although it was only fitting in one case, each of the boys ended up in their tight whites.

It was perfectly appropriate – and even essential – for Nick, who started the celebration with his look at the iconic underwear slide from “Cruise Risky” by Tom Cruise. It is one of the most famous moments in the cinema, and Nick was clearly enjoying himself.

What Tom didn’t have was an audience, and Priyanka turned out to be the perfect candidate to laugh at how stupid this whole thing looked. Then she took a new step by proving that women will always look better in just their underwear and a business shirt. Simply always!

Sophie was allowed to play double duty when she and Joe took the classic “Grease” dance competition. She started the whole event as Olivia Newton-John’s Sandy before starting herself from the dance floor as Charlene DiGregorio’s Cha-Cha (although we saw much more of Uma Thurman from “Pulp Fiction” in her stunning look).

As for Kevin, he spent the video trying to get Danielle’s attention through the “Say Anything” boombox serenade. FYI, that doesn’t work at all if your tape gets completely stuck.

Don’t ask us how they justified just bringing Joe to his underpants on the dance floor for a “Grease” tribute, or why Kevin was undressed at John Cusack’s most iconic moment to recreate, but there were certainly no complaints from them fans while the video went live and fans devoured every inch of the exposed meat.

