Jonas Brothers pays tribute to classic movies in a new music video

The Jonas Brothers have released the music video for their latest single What A Man Gotta Do, and it’s a journey of pure nostalgia.

The video shows the JoBros paying tribute to three highly successful films of the twentieth century, as they also star alongside their wives: Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas.

When the video begins, we see Nick and his wife Priyanka parodying Tom Cruise and Rebecca De Mornay from the classic teen movie Risky Business (1983), and while Nick dances around the room without pants, his wife can be seen watching him from the couch .

Then we see Joe and his wife Sophie, and if you still didn’t know who they are, they are channeling Danny and Sandy from the musical Grease (1978) during their high school dance.

Sophie also stars in another Grease character in the video, as she plays the nemesis Cha-Cha DiGregorio, who was proclaimed the best dancer in St. Bernadette ‘and’ with the worst reputation ‘.

And as for Kevin and his wife, Danielle? Well, they are paying tribute to the infamous boombox scene of the romantic comedy Say Anything (1989), starring characters like John Cusack and Ione Skye.

Nick and Priyanka also recreated the Risky Business movie poster in the period before the song and video were released, and it is safe to say that it is an almost perfect attempt.

On the poster, Priyanka is shown showing a small leg with just a shirt, while Nick seems to take a look through his cold tones before putting his hands on his girl.

When sharing the poster on Instagram, Priyanka joked: “I am risky … he is the business @nickjonas @jonasbrothers”.

This is not the first time that JoBros’ wives appeared in one of his music videos: Priyanka, Sophie and Danielle also starred in the video of the band’s return hit, Sucker, which was released in March 2019.

Last year was quite big for the Jonas Brothers (Image: Rex)

Sucker was a great success after launch, reaching number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 list. UU. And also reaching the top 10 in several other countries.

And last year was a great year for children, as they not only made their long-awaited return with a new studio album, but also won awards at the MTV Video Music Awards and Teen Choice Awards, and embarked on a tour With sold out tickets.

It was also confirmed that they will perform at the Grammy Awards later this month, where they have been nominated in the best duo / pop group performance category.

We love to see it.

What A Man Gotta Do is available to stream and download now.





