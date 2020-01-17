Jonas Brothers, Missy Elliott, Mandy Moore and more

Y / NY / N is a guide to the week’s music releases based on our highly scientific, non-subjective yes / no rating system.

Near: Jonas Brothers, “What A Man Gotta Do” (music video) – As a super fan of Jonas Brothers, it hurts me physically to say that. “What A Man Gotta Do” is the only milestone in “Happiness Begins”, and the strong “Frau Mann” energy that arises from it is difficult to swallow. Give yourself a break. – Maria Sherman

Yes, you got me: Missy Elliot, “Why I still love you” –What I think is an incredible algorithmic peculiarity is the acoustic version of this track from Missy Elliot’s 2019 EP Iconology, which is exactly the kind of Motown-adjacent, sad love song that always hits me directly in the stomach when it appears. The video itself is also very cute. Every song with a double time clap is a yes in my book. If anyone could point out where this sequined catsuit came from in the first half, I would be very grateful. – Megan Reynolds

Sure: Mandy Moore, “Save a little for yourself” – That is her? When she’s not campaigning for the Democratic Presidency nobody should shoot at, Pete Buttigieg, Mandy Moore is working to re-enter the pop music room. And guess what? It’s pretty good. I’m not in the Wilco phase of my life, but it is and that’s fine. Someone will like that. Your voice sounds nice. -MRS

Yes: Okay Kaya, “Psych Ward” – It’s way too early in the year to have such passionate new favorites, but I’m obsessed with the asymmetrical indie compositions by Okay Kayas Kaya Wilkins. “Psych Ward” deals precisely with the topic that the title suggests, and delivers robot recordings of performative conversations and minimalist, narrative songwriting that flows easily. “This is basically a hospital evaluation form,” singer Kaya Wilkins writes in the press release. “In the last few days when I was in a hospital, a nurse unlocked one of the cupboards and let me use the guitar in the hobby room to play outside of the art therapy course. I wrote what I saw to understand how I felt. I wanted it to feel like a Ramones song or something. “I’m not so sure – it’s much stranger than what the Ramones are known for, and I love it all the more because of that. -MRS

Y: Wale ft. Bryson Tiller, “Love … (Her Fault)” (music video) – I missed this single for the first time and I’m glad that the music video shot by Teyana Taylor fell in a week in which I was hungry for something slick. “Love … (Her Fault)” is deliberately biased in the way all separations look (I prefer “Break My Heart (My Fault)” from the two tracks from Wale’s 2019 LP Wow … That’s Crazy, but wow … that’s irrelevant.) This is probably the first big separation video of the new decade. -MRS

Oui: Rina Sawayama, “Comme Des Garçons (like the boys)” – Rina Sawayama consistently gave us the pop vocals we deserve, and she delivered again with “Comme Des Garçons”. It’s a fun little flop with a chorus that gets everyone in their right minds to find a dance floor (or a catwalk to really brake). I’m not quite as in love with “CDS” as with their previous single “STFU”, but there is still a lot to love here. Two strong releases in a row are a good sign for the album Sawayama is launching, and according to Monique, I would love to see it. – Ashley Reese