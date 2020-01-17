(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XejVB_fba04 (/ embedded)

Ang Jonas Brothers celebrated their wives’ love of new music video for What a Man Made!

The visuals, which dropped at midnight on Friday, were Nick, Kevin, and Joe listing their other halves, Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas, and Sophie Turner to recreate scenes from classic movies!

Related: Priyanka Chopra Is Never Seeing Nick Jonas ‘Camp Rock’ ?? Who?

Dangerous Business, Grease, and Say Anything … never the same again!

Honest JoBros can’t film without J-Sisters, especially as they sing lyrics about love lock, something they are all lucky to do:

“So, what does a person have to do / To be fully confined? / What does a person say? / What should a person pray for? / To be your last midnight and your first good day? / So, what what one should do / So, what should one prove / To be completely detained? “

Ch-ch-check out all the fun in the video (above) and let us know your thoughts in the comments !!