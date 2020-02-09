Jon Jones defeats Dominick Reyes and defends light heavyweight title on UFC comeback

Jon Jones celebrates his victory over Dominick Reyes in their light heavyweight championship race (Photo: Getty)

Jon Jones faced his most serious challenge in years and eventually held Dominick Reyes off at UFC 247 on Saturday night, while retaining his UFC light heavyweight belt after a surprisingly strong opening by Reyes.

The unanimous decision of 48-47, 48-47, 49-46 was met with a scattered applause and loud anger from the crowd because many felt that the challenger had proven enough to take the title.

Jones (26-1-1) handed the fourth ranked Reyes (12-1) his first loss and improved to 15-0 in title fights. He became the leader in all-time UFC title defense.

Jones fought for the first time since last July’s victory over Thiago Santos over UFC 239, his longest period between fights in more than five years.

Reyes came out on the attack in the first round, Jones briefly knocked on the ground less than two minutes in the match. Jones bounced back in the second round and landed several strong hooks on Reyes’ head.

The lively crowd swung back and forth in support of both hunters and sang both names at different points.

AND STILL !!! @ JonnyBones beats Dominick Reyes by unanimous decision! # UFC247 pic.twitter.com/h0vMPe9jcU

– UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) 9 February 2020

In the third round, Reyes landed blows to Jones’s head and he pulled blood early in the fourth round. Jones finished that round strong and the once lively audience became silent and tense in anticipation of the final round.

Jones stepped up his attack in the final round, but Reyes seemed to keep enough distance from the champion to put it in the hands of the jury.

In the UFC 247 co-main event, flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defended her title against Katlyn Chookagian and stopped the challenger in the third round.

The Kyrgyz-native Shevchenko (19-3) won her fifth fight in a row, fending off Pennsylvania-native Chookagian (13-3), who entered as the top-ranked contender for the belt. After the fight, Shevchenko did her trademark cartwheels and dance in the ring.

