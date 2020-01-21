Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sport

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was in Las Vegas last week and said that it is now officially the Las Vegas Raiders.

Technically, this will only become official at the beginning of the new league year in March. When the Raiders move from Oakland, everything is fine.

This includes head coach Jon Gruden, who visits the Allegiant Stadium in the desert metropolis. The photos are not remarkable. The symbolism is certain.

As upset as fans in Northern California are about the Raiders’ decision to move, those in Vegas are also hectic.

Heck, the Raiders have already sold out their personal seat licenses for their opening season in Nevada.

The Raiders are officially renamed Las Vegas in March. A month later, the 2020 NFL Draft takes place in Sin City.

Unless otherwise, Gruden’s presence in Las Vegas brings this closer to home. After all, his love affair with the city of Oakland is already known.