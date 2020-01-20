Jon Brion thinks that Ariana Grande is part of Mac Miller circles

Officially, the only people who appear on Mac Miller’s magnificent final disc circles are Miller himself, producer Jon Brion, and star artist Baro, who sings on hook and drums on “Hand Me Downs”. But a handful of fans found themselves convinced that Ariana Grande, friend and ex of Miller, also appears on the disc, the song “I Can See”.

Now, Brion has apparently confirmed that the voices were probably fixed by Grande – although he doesn’t know under what circumstances they were recorded. Requested by The New York Time if there were Grande’s contributions to the song, Brion did not mince words, replying “I think there are.”

“Someone just told me something about it,” he continued. “It was a pre-existing track… I played certain things on these tracks to make them feel like the others, but those voices were already there. It was not like an executive decision or anything. “Read Brion’s full interview with the Time here, and listen to “I can see” below.