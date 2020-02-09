Joker Easter eggs: Planted or coincidence?

Joker is ready for Oscars tonight – but have you seen the Easter eggs? (Photo: Warner Bros)

It’s no secret that comic book movies are always littered with Easter eggs – with fans bending their eagle eyes to try to post the most buzzworthy messages on Reddit. And Joker is no exception.

One of the most talked-about films of the year – and a Joaquin Phoenix is ​​planning to create the Oscar for tonight – is there with the hidden details, but unlike the superhero films that precede it, the Easter eggs are not alone related to the comic book roots of the film, but also to the films and cinematic influences that shaped it.

Smart, that.

With his Easter eggs from such different sources, it is almost impossible to know whether each was a deliberate decision, planted by the filmmakers, or whether it was just a coincidence.

We fans can sometimes be a bit over-zealous, sticking to something like gospel while it really is just a pretty grumpy dink.

With that in mind, we have looked at some of Joker’s most interesting references to decipher the coincidence of the calculated.

Robert De Niro as Murray Franklin

Robert’s character was a nod (Photo: WB)

An ambitious comic (in Joker, that is Arthur Fleck) who watches his favorite chat show on television every night and dreams of the day he performs next to his hero. Sounds familiar? That’s because Joker’s storyline reflects the classic King of Comedy from 1982 by Martin Scorsese.

Do you notice that?

The link is especially interesting considering the casting decision by Robert De Niro, who plays Murray Franklyn in the chat show in Joker and who was central to King of Comedy, in the role of the stand-up comedian.

But was it coincidence? We don’t think so.

De Niro actually admitted that his role was a tribute to King of Comedy, and said there was a “clear connection” between the two films.

Hello Easter egg numero uno.

The Mask Maker

Sorry, this scene was completely improvised (Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Perhaps Joker’s most memorable series comes when Arthur, who has just committed murder, explicitly dances on the ghostly, melancholic score of Hildur Guðnadóttir in a public bathroom.

Shivers.

The Phoenix movement in this scene has been compared to the iconic Mask Maker routine of the legendary French mime artist Marcel Marceau, in which the performance artist imitated a series of different masks and adjusted his facial expression to each until the mask was displayed with ‘joy’ fixed on his face.

Struggling to remove it, his body confuses with frustration and depression as he fights to get the mask off, but his face shines with happiness.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OLpWaicALjg (/ embed)

Coincidence or planted?

Although there are clear similarities between Marceau’s routine and the condition of Arthur Fleck, Phoenix has said that the bathroom dance was actually improvised on the day of the shoot, and therefore not an intentional Easter egg.

Pogo’s night club

This hair-raising moment may have been planned (Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

This one is dark. So, so dark.

The nightclub that Arthur Fleck plays in the film is called the Pogo comedy club. Pogo was also the stage name of John Wayne Gacy, the notorious “Killer Clown” – a serial killer who murdered 33 teenage boys and young men between 1972 and 1978 who got his name from the clown makeup he wore while performing as a children’s entertainer.

Coincidence or planted?

Given the morbid nature of this movie, we think this Easter egg was completely intentional … swig.

Ferris wheel on the background of Gotham

In the scene where Joker takes away his frustration on a garbage dump in an alley after losing his job, a Ferris wheel is hidden in the background.

Some internet critics have suggested that this is a reference to the classic Batman comic book: The Killing Joke, which unfolds at a fair while Joker tries to cheat on his rival.

Coincidence or planted?

In a featurette included in the special DVD features of the film, director Todd Phillips reveals that Joker’s Gotham was based on the Bronx area of ​​New York City. It is therefore more likely that the exhibition grounds in Joker are a nod to the Point Ferris wheel of the Clason area, which saw a major disaster in the 1920s in which 19 people died.

Sorry guys, just coincidence.

Thomas Wayne looks at Modern Times

One of the most important scenes in Joker unfolds during a screening of Charlie Chaplain’s Modern Times in which a series from the film is shown in which Charlie Chaplain roller skates blindfolded next to a drop in a derelict building.

The scene has a clear connection with the mental state of Arthur Fleck, who at that moment in the story is also on the verge of common sense.

More: Joaquin Phoenix



Just like Modern Times, Joker portrays a character at the bottom of the economic ladder, excluded from modern society. The decision to include this moment in the film was therefore certainly not a coincidence.

Consider that a juicy golden goose egg.

Joker is available as a digital download from January 27 and available on DVD, Blu-Ray and 4K from February 10.





