‘Joker’ director shares new photos with Joaquin Phoenix from last day

Director Todd Phillips shared new photos of Joaquin Phoenix on the last day of filming Joker.

About four months after Joker was released in theaters around the world, Joaquin Phoenix earned the Academy Award for best actor for his acclaimed performance as Arthur Fleck in the DC movie. Now director Todd Phillips has used his official Instagram account to share new photos of Joaquin Phoenix on the Joker set made on the last day of filming.

In his post, Todd Phillips reflected on the ride it has been since Joker completed the production. The filmmaker also thanked the fans for the vocal support of Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker and the creative team behind the film:

What a ride this film was and it all ended with seeing Joaquin walk on that stage this weekend. Thanks again to the entire cast and crew. And especially the fans, to see through all the noise and to come up

You can view the message below to read the full message from Todd Phillips and see the new photos from Joaquin Phoenix on his last day of filming Joker.

Here is the official summary for the Joker from Joaquin Phoenix:

Director Todd Phillips ‘Joker’ revolves around the iconic arch enemy and is an original, isolated fictional story that has never before been seen on the big screen. Phillip’s exploration of Arthur Fleck, which is indelibly depicted by Joaquin Phoenix, is from a man struggling to find his way in the broken society of Gotham. He is a rental clown during the day and wants to be a stand-up comic at night … but thinks the joke always seems like him. Arthur, trapped in a cyclical existence between apathy and cruelty, makes a bad decision that triggers a chain reaction of escalating events in this grim character study.

Directed by Todd Phillips from a script he wrote with Scott Silver, Joker stars Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, Marc Maron, Josh Pais and Shea Whigham.

Joker is now available on Digital HD, Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD.

Source: Todd Phillips

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe