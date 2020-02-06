Joji wants to break out in his “Run” video

Anyone who saw the Robert Pattinson film Cosmpolis will likely enjoy Joji “Run” video. This 2012 film came out after that dusk But before Pattinson became an A24 hero, he’s still a hero today, but it’s worth catching him to get a feel for how weirdly claustrophobic the back of a limousine really can be. A similar fate is presented to Joji in the visualization for his icy and distorted new song. He stumbles across a number of alcohols, sycophants, and hot tubs as he tries to escape the gleaming prison of his existence. Check it out above.

“Run” is Joji’s first new material since his debut album Ballads 1 fell in 2018. The album went to No. 3 on the hoarding and presented the breakout single “Slow Dancing In The Dark”. Joji will appear at Coachella in April. The annual festival takes place over two weekends in April and is moderated by Frank Ocean, Rage Against The Machine and Travis Scott.