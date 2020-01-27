Johnson says the Huawei 5G role could be squared off with security concerns

It looks like Huawei will be in the UK 5G practice, but with restrictions

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted Britain could make technological progress while maintaining national security, as it prepared to approve a role for Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei in developing the US 5G telecommunications network despite strong opposition.

Johnson said after Wednesday US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: “The United Kingdom has an important decision ahead of 5G.”

The United States has banned Huawei from developing next-generation 5G mobile phones for fears – strongly rejecting – that the company could be controlled by Beijing.

With Washington pressuring Johnson to oust Huawei altogether, the Financial Times said Britain “is expected to approve a limited role on Tuesday” for the team.

Coming after a British official last week vividly hinted at green light for Huawei.

Speaking to reporters Monday, Johnson said:

“There is no reason not to have technological advances here in the UK, to allow consumers, businesses in the UK to have access to fantastic technology, fantastic communications but also to protect our security interests and protect our core partnerships with other security powers the world. “

The Financial Times said that, in the midst of the US opposition, UK ministers were trying to impose a ceiling on Huawei’s market share in the project.

Meanwhile, it has been widely rumored that Britain will allow Huawei to create “non-core” 5G network components, such as antennas and base stations connected to tissues and roofs.

Washington has threatened to restrict the exchange of information with London if the United Kingdom proceeds.

There are also suggestions that possible damage to relations between the two allies over Huawei could affect Britain’s chances of securing a favorable US trade deal after Brexit.

Britain, which is leaving the European Union on Friday, has been on the move for some time to alleviate US security fears.

The British official pointed out that, unlike the United States, Britain has been using Huawei systems in its systems for the past 15 years.

UK security agencies believe they have managed the risk so far and will be able to do so with the 5G network.

5G technology offers near-instantaneous data transfer and is key to technologies such as self-driving cars and factory-operated robots.

